Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Tuesday Scorers

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero both added to their tallies as leaders Manchester City hammered Watford at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The division's top scorer, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, made a late appearance off the substitutes' bench but couldn't add to his tally during a win over Swansea City.

At the bottom, Crystal Palace earned three vital points at Southampton's expense, while Andy Carroll scored late to help West Ham United beat West Bromwich Albion in a true relegation scrap.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Swansea City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Here's what those results mean for the table:

1. Manchester City: 62

2. Manchester United: 47

3. Chelsea: 45

4. Liverpool: 44

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 40

6. Arsenal: 38

7. Burnley: 34

8. Leicester City: 30

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 24

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23

13. Newcastle United: 22

14. Crystal Palace: 22

15. Bournemouth: 21

16. West Ham United: 21

17. Southampton: 20

18. Stoke City: 20

19. West Bromwich Albion: 16

20. Swansea City: 16

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Here are the division's top scorers, per WhoScored.com:

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 18

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 14

4. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 13

5. Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 10

6. Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

7. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 9

9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 9

10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 8

Sterling was on the scoresheet inside 60 seconds against the Hornets when he turned in Leroy Sane's low cross. WhoScored.com pointed out how much Sterling has enjoyed home comforts:

It was 2-0 after 13 minutes when Christian Kabasele was forced into an own goal after struggling to deal with Kevin De Bruyne's pass. De Bruyne was at the heart of things again when he teed up Aguero to score City's third just after the hour mark.

OptaJoe revealed why there was no surprise in Aguero scoring against a familiar victim:

Andre Gray got one back for the Hornets late on, but City had done enough to maintain their dominance of the title race.

Tottenham went in front at Swansea thanks to a first league goal by Kane's replacement, Fernando Llorente. The Basque striker appeared to find the net from an offside position, but the goal was given.

Spurs survived significant pressure in the second half but finally sealed the points a minute from time when Dele Alli scored. The gifted attacking midfielder has found his form again after an inconsistent start to the season, per Sky Sports Statto:

West Ham left the drop zone thanks to Carroll's winner at the death. The powerhouse striker had already drawn the Hammers level when he equalised James McClean's first-half opener in the 59th minute.

Palace are also leaving the threat of the drop behind them after heaping more misery on the Saints. Southampton had gone in front when Shane Long scored a rare goal, but James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic turned things around for the visitors.

Manager Roy Hodgson has the Eagles headed in the right direction, but his opposite number, Southampton chief Mauricio Pellegrino, is struggling to make his mark.

No such struggles exist at City, where Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad shows no signs of slowing down in a relentless march toward the title. The rest of the league can't match the firepower of a team defined by attackers as prolific as Sterling and Aguero.