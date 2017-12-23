Leicester City Earn Stoppage-Time 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United

ROLAND HARRISON/Getty Images

Manchester United appeared to be on their way to a comeback win against Leicester City, but a goal from Harry Maguire deep in stoppage time earned the Foxes a point on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy gave the hosts the lead against the run of play before Juan Mata turned the situation around for United, scoring on each side of half-time.

Daniel Amartey was sent off, putting his team in a difficult spot, and United appeared to lock things down with the advantage in numbers. Some poor defending allowed Maguire to tie things up close to the final whistle, however.

Here's a look at the teamsheet, per James Sharpe of the Leicester Mercury:

United made a quick start to the match and put pressure on the hosts early. Kasper Schmeichel had to push a deflected effort over his own goal just minutes in, and he was called into action again when Paul Pogba created some space and unleashed a shot.

Romelu Lukaku also got in on the fun, showing off his athleticism but firing wide with an acrobatic effort, and Jesse Lingard saw a fine run come to nothing.

Leicester grew more comfortable as the half wore on, and Riyad Mahrez started to gain control in midfield. The Algerian beautifully played in team-mate Vardy after 27 minutes, and the England international promptly opened the scoring.

Former England international Gary Lineker was impressed:

Pogba tried to respond with a long-range shot that flew well over the bar. When he tried again later, his aim once again wasn't on point, with the ball going wide this time around.

Leicester did a fine job taking the pace out of the contest and appeared to be headed for the half-time break with the lead, but Mata hit back with five minutes left to play, finishing after a smart play from Lingard.

Per WhoScored.com, the wide man has been sensational of late:

The final chance of the half fell to Maguire, who reacted too slowly when the ball fell to his feet and couldn't get a shot off in time.

The two sides balanced each other out to start the second half, but Christian Fuchs had an amazing opportunity to regain the lead for his club after 53 minutes, with Victor Lindelof making a goal-line clearance.

Anthony Martial perhaps should have scored after a good pass from Lukaku but fired his shot over the bar, and Mata finally broke the deadlock after 60 minutes, doubling his tally with a sublime free-kick.

Fans were happy:

And there was plenty of drama still to come. Lingard should have doubled the lead when he rounded Schmeichel, but he somehow failed to find the net and hit the post. Almost immediately after, Amartey took out Marcus Rashford while he was already on a booking, with a predictable result, per OptaJoe:

Rashford wanted a penalty after minor contact with Schmeichel, and Maguire had a similar claim after a clash with Chris Smalling.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan should have taken the shot himself instead of trying to find Lukaku, and United's failure to kill the game cost them dearly. With Smalling unable to put up much resistance due to a knock, Maguire was left unmarked in the box, and he headed home an unlikely equaliser deep in stoppage time.

The result means Manchester City increase their lead in the standings, with Pep Guardiola's troops already a monstrous 13 points clear before Christmas.