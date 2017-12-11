La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 15 Match

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Girona continued their impressive start to life in La Liga after promotion, as they defeated Espanyol 1-0 in the Catalan derby on Monday.

The victory propels the Blanquivermell up to ninth in Spain's top division, with Espanyol languishing near the relegation zone.

David Timor grabbed the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time to give the visitors three points.

Here are the latest standings:

Barcelona: 39

Valencia: 34

Atletico Madrid: 33

Real Madrid: 31

Sevilla: 28

Villarreal: 21

Getafe: 20

Leganes: 20

Girona: 20

Real Sociedad: 19

Celta Vigo: 18

Real Betis: 18

Eibar: 18

Athletic Bilbao: 17

Levante: 16

Espanyol: 16

Deportivo La Coruna: 15

Alaves: 12

Malaga: 11

Recap

Girona punished their Catalan rivals at the RCDE Stadium, as the visitors once again displayed their hunger through victory.

The team that finished second in the Segunda Divison last season have won fans with their endeavour since making the step up to La Liga.

It was a tepid display by the home side, and the stadium was subdued for what was a derby encounter.

Espanyol failed to show the necessary urgency, and the team from Barcelona were forced to go long from the back as they became more desperate.

Girona swept to the lead in the closing seconds of the first half, as the home fans groaned at the football on offer.

Timor was the hero as he slotted home, with the 28-year-old finishing from close range for the lead.

The goal was to prove decisive, and the Budgerigars had no reply against a collective display from the winners.

The final minutes of the game were the most thrilling, with Portu almost doubling the lead as he smashed the woodwork.

A scrappy end to the contest saw Espanyol claiming for a penalty as they launched the ball into the box, but the referee was disinterested in their calls.

Girona have 20 points after 15 games, residing just one point outside of the European qualification places.