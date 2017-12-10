Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 16 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points after a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah remains the league's top scorer after grabbing his 13th league goal of the season against Everton. However, Liverpool were denied victory as a Wayne Rooney penalty gave Everton a point in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Sunday's early kick-off saw Southampton and Arsenal also play out a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium. Charlie Austin put the Saints ahead before substitute Olivier Giroud salvaged the point for Arsenal.

Here's a look at the latest Premier League table and the top flight's leading scorers:

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 46 (37)

2. Manchester United 35 (25)

3. Chelsea 32 (15)

4. Liverpool 30 (14)

5. Arsenal 29 (10)

6. Tottenham Hotspur 28 (14)

7. Burnley 28 (3)

8. Leicester City 23 (1)

9. Watford 22 (-2)

10. Everton 19 (-9)

11. Southampton 18 (-3)

12. Huddersfield Town 18 (-15)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion 17 (-7)

14. Bournemouth 16 (-4)

15. Stoke City 16 (-16)

16. Newcastle United 15 (-9)

17. West Bromwich Albion 13 (-10)

18. West Ham United 13 (-18)

19. Swansea City 12 (-9)

20. Crystal Palace 11 (-17)

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Manchester City, 13 goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 12 goals

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea, 9 goals

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9 goals

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9 goals

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 8 goals

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, 8 goals

Wayne Rooney, Everton, 8 goals

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal, 8 goals

Sunday's Recap

Sunday's biggest game of the day was at Old Trafford, where the Premier League's top two met in the Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola's league leaders came into the game still unbeaten in the top flight and facing a United side who had won all seven of their home league games this season.

The visitors had the better of a first half that saw few chances until David Silva put City ahead just two minutes before half-time.

United failed to deal with a Kevin De Bruyne corner, and it fell invitingly to Silva, who poked home from close range.

Sports journalist Duncan Castles explained who was to blame for the goal:

Yet United hit back within minutes, but again the goal stemmed from a series of mistakes, this time in the City defence.

Nicolas Otamendi was unable to head clear and then Fabian Delph miscontrolled, allowing Marcus Rashford to pounce on the loose ball and fire past Ederson.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez said the game suited United manager Jose Mourinho:

United began the second half as the brighter side, but they gifted City a goal after Romelu Lukaku's attempted clearance hit Chris Smalling and fell to Otamendi to slot home from close range.

Despite all the quality on show in both teams, all three goals came from mistakes, as noted by football writer Michael Yokhin:

United sent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata and almost conjured an equaliser late on, only to be denied by a brilliant double save from Ederson.

The win for City looks to be a crucial result in the title race, although it's only December. Guardiola's side have a healthy lead and are huge favourites to be crowned champions in May.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool were left frustrated after being denied victory in the Merseyside derby despite dominating large parts of the game.

Salah scored a superb opener, beating both Cuco Martina and Idrissa Gueye before curling a sweet strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Opta showed how prolific he has been this season:

However, Everton hit back from the penalty spot after Dejan Lovren was adjudged to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rooney made no mistake with his spot kick, grabbing his eighth Premier League goal of the season, but his first in a Merseyside derby, per Sky Sports Statto:

Liverpool will have been left frustrated by the result after dominating the game, and manager Jurgen Klopp has questions to answer, per sports reporter Ian Abrahams:

The result leaves Liverpool in fourth, but Klopp's decision not to play his strongest side in a derby and yet another poor defensive mistake cost the Reds victory.

Arsenal remain a point behind Liverpool in fifth after coming from behind to draw at Southampton.

Austin took advantage of some slack defending to put Southampton ahead after just three minutes.

Television presenter Jake Humphrey felt Arsenal's defence started very slowly:

The Premier League showed how Austin seems to thrive playing against Arsenal:

The Gunners did respond, however, but had to wait until the 88th minute to equalise when substitute Giroud headed past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Arsenal showed how Giroud loves a late goal:

It was another less than impressive display by Arsenal, who again looked disorganised and fragile defensively and were indebted to Giroud to come off the bench and prevent defeat.