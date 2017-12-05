Champions League Results 2017: Tuesday Scores, Group Tables, Qualified Teams

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United, AS Roma, Juventus and FC Basel all qualified for the last 16 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

United went through as group winners after battling back to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford in Group A. Meanwhile, Roma pinched top spot from Chelsea in Group C after the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Atleti will join Celtic in the UEFA Europa League last 32, despite the Hoops losing 1-0 to Anderlecht in Glasgow.

Here are the full results from Tuesday's group matches:

Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow

Benfica 0-2 FC Basel

Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht

Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

AS Roma 1-0 Qarabag

Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Olympiakos 0-2 Juventus

Barcelona 2-0 Sporting Lisbon

Here's what those scores mean for the tables:

Group A

Manchester United: 15 FC Basel: 12 CSKA Moscow: 9 Benfica: 0

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain: 15 Bayern Munich: 15 Celtic: 3 Anderlecht: 3

Group C

AS Roma: 11 Chelsea: 11 Atletico Madrid: 7 Qarabag: 2

Group D

Barcelona: 14 Juventus: 11 Sporting Lisbon: 7 Olympiakos: 1

Full standings are available per the tournament's official website.

Basel made CSKA's job tougher when Mohamed Elyounoussi's brilliant header put Basel in front in Benfica. However, the Russian club did its part on the stroke of half-time when Alan Dzagoev put Moscow into the lead.

United still looked safe to progress, though, since CSKA needed six more goals without reply to send the Premier League side packing. It was always going to be a tall order, and two goals in less than two minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford sealed top spot for United.

Both players had gone a while without finding the net, but Rashford had endured the longer drought, per WhoScored.com:

CSKA's night got worse when Dimitri Oberlin doubled Basel's advantage in Portugal, putting the Swiss side through at CSKA's expense.

Things livened up in Group C when Diego Perotti put Roma in front against Qarabag at the start of the second half. Moments later, Saul Niguez gave Atleti the lead at Chelsea, yet as things stood, Roma were going through as group winners, while Los Rojiblancos were headed out.

Chelsea got back in it with 15 minutes to go when Stefan Savic turned into his own net, but the Blues couldn't find the winner they needed to finish first.

Bayern were halfway to their target of beating Paris Saint-Germain by more than three goals and taking top spot in Group B, after racing into a 2-0 lead thanks to Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso. The latter of those finishes gave Bayern a piece of history in the competition, per Sky Sports Statto:

PSG were rocking, but Kylian Mbappe scored barely five minutes after the restart to make top spot safe. The AS Monaco loanee also established a Champions League record, per OptaJean:

The group's other game saw Celtic sneak into the Europa League even after Anderlecht won in Glasgow thanks to an own goal by defender Jozo Simunovic. Celtic's woes were compounded by losing star striker Moussa Dembele to injury, per Goal's Robin Bairner, but the Hoops' just about kept their European season alive.



Juve's night began the right way when Juan Cuadrado put the Serie A outfit one up after just 16 minutes in Athens. The Bianconeri were doing their bit to make certain of qualification from Group D and confirmed it when Federico Bernardeschi scored in the final minute.

Barca already had the group sewn up but still went in front at home to Sporting thanks to Paco Alcacer. An own goal by former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu ended Sporting's night, but the Portuguese will be tough opponents in the Europa League.

United did their job by finishing top in a group they were expected to dominate. However, the Red Devils may not relish some of the draws they could get for the last 16, with Bayern Munich and last season's beaten finalists Juventus possibilities.

Similarly, Chelsea could pay the price for their late slip if they are pitted against Barca or PSG in the next phase.