Premier League Fixtures: Week 16 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Manchester City's title credentials will be put to the test on Sunday when the Premier League leaders travel to Old Trafford for this season's first derby clash against rivals Manchester United in Week 16.

The Citizens sit eight points clear at the head of the standings, but United can make up some vital ground in the top-flight title race if they manage to clinch a home win against Pep Guardiola's high flyers.

Also headlining Week 16 is a Merseyside derby meeting between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Sunday, a fixture that will give Sam Allardyce his first taste of this fixture at the Toffees helm.

Elsewhere, champions Chelsea will attempt to continue their good stretch of form when they make the short trip to West Ham United in Saturday's early kick-off, and sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur play host to Stoke City.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of the Week 16 fixture list, complete with score predictions and previews for some of the biggest matchups on the slate.

Premier League Week 16 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, December 9

West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley 2-1 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 3-2 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Stoke City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET



Swansea City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET



Newcastle United 2-2 Leicester City, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10

Southampton 0-1 Arsenal, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Liverpool 3-1 Everton, 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Old Trafford Win Sends City Soaring



Few might have thought coming into this season that we'd be eyeing a potential title decider in December, but the fact City can move 11 points clear if they win at United almost makes this the case in Week 16.

City's hope of doing exactly that was handed a major boost when Paul Pogba saw red against Arsenal on Saturday.

His suspension led James Robson of the Manchester Evening News to suggest the fixture as a whole will suffer:



It also doesn't help United's case that key centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have missed the last four league games in succession.

Guardiola may be inclined to agree, too, after saying after United's 3-1 win against Arsenal that he would have liked to play against Pogba, via Goal:

Unfortunately for Jose Mourinho's Red Devils, Pogba would have been an essential figure in keeping City's rampaging midfield and attack quiet; players like Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling, to name a few.

Without his superstar presence in the engine room, United miss the one swashbuckling presence in their side who could hold a torch to any of City's in-form ranks. City haven't been at their most confident at late, but a crucial knack for grinding out results nonetheless combined with quality should steer them to three points.

Big Sam's Derby Introduction



In just his second match as Everton manager, Allardyce will look to write his name into the Everton history books by snatching a Merseyside derby win at Anfield, thus maintaining his triumphant start in the role.

With the Toffees in a certain state of crisis at the time of his takeover, Allardyce has been tasked with steadying the ship at Goodison Park, and he touched on some tactical talk to BBC 5 live Sport recently:

It's likely the Toffees will be taking a slightly more defensive tack when they travel to Anfield, wary of the devastating attack preparing to greet them.

Premier League top-scorer Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho have all been in form for the Reds of late, and Match of the Day recently discussed how manager Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy has boosted the team:

Despite the fact Everton have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, Everton and Allardyce will be taking on a different standard of enemy on Sunday and aren't far removed from their drab run of results.

The Toffees have conceded 16 goals away from home this term—the fourth-highest of any Premier League team—and Liverpool don't look likely to suffer a first home loss of the season to Big Sam's men.