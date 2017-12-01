Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal will look to consolidate their position in the Premier League's top four on Saturday when they host Manchester United, who will hope to move to within five points behind Manchester City.

United are eight points behind City, who play on Sunday, while the Gunners are a further four points back and have Liverpool snapping at their heels in the race for UEFA Champions League football.

Read on for a closer look at the match, but first here are viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 5:30 p.m GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Team News

After Alexandre Lacazette was substituted in the Gunners' 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, manager Arsene Wenger told the club's official website he "has a groin problem and will certainly be out for Saturday's game."

Meanwhile, according to The Sun's Gary Stonehouse, United will be waiting on Nemanja Matic after he exited their 4-2 win over Watford with a knock.

Preview

Both sides come into the contest on the back of a win, with United having beaten Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

It looked as though it would be far more comfortable for the Red Devils after their ruthless showing in the early stages of the match, per football writer Liam Canning:

Nevertheless, despite a sloppy period late on in which the team conceded twice before killing off the match, United were largely excellent.

Ashley Young grabbed the headlines with a superb brace, but another player to impress was Anthony Martial, who also got on the scoresheet.

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson praised the forward:

The Frenchman provided an electric presence in the final third, and he'll be one of the biggest threats to Arsenal on Saturday. If he's at his best at the Emirates Stadium, he'll be difficult for the Gunners to deal with.

So too will Mesut Ozil going the other way if he can replicate his performance against Huddersfield, in which he decided the game by contributing two assists and a goal in the space of just four minutes.

As ESPN FC's Mattias Karen noted he was able to coax a goal from Alexis Sanchez despite the Chilean being below his best:

The key will be whether he can have a similar impact against much stronger opposition, and with Arsenal at home the chances of that happening appear more likely.

The Gunners are a force to be reckoned with on their own turf, per the Premier League:

United have a good chance of breaking that streak by getting something out of the game, but it promises to be an intriguing encounter that should hold plenty of entertainment, particularly if the likes of Martial and Ozil can light it up once again.