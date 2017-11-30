Tigres Take Liga MX Semifinal 1st Leg vs. Club America via Juninho Penalty

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The No. 2-seeded Tigres UANL are in full control of the two-leg Liga MX Apertura semifinal showdown with the No. 3-seeded Club America thanks to Wednesday's 1-0 road victory at Estadio Azteca.

Club America will be forced to make up the deficit on the road in Saturday's second leg at Estadio Universitario if it hopes to advance to face the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 Monterrey and No. 4 Morelia.

The Tigres earned the vast majority of the goal-scoring chances Wednesday with an 18-8 shot advantage, per ESPN FC. However, their breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Bruno Valdez conceded an unfortunate penalty with a handball in the box.

Juninho buried the ensuing penalty shot, marking the only time the visitors could beat goaltender Agustin Marchesin.

It was a testament to the strong play from Marchesin and the defense that Club America was even within striking distance throughout the contest, let alone tied at zero at halftime.

UANL's statistical dominance started from the outset, as 14 of its shots came in the opening 45 minutes compared to just two from the home team. However, Marchesin turned away any attempts that threatened, some of which came in spectacular fashion.

Eduardo Vargas had a golden opportunity for the Tigres in the 11th minute with a header in the center of the box, but Marchesin stood strong. He also had a diving effort in the fourth minute, as the visitors looked to break through early:

That the defense set the tone for Club America was no surprise, considering Tom Marshall of ESPN FC noted the conclusion of the first half marked 412 minutes since it allowed a goal and 234 minutes since it scored one.

The defense finally let Las Aguilas down on Valdez's handball, which forced them to press forward more facing the one-goal hole.

As a result, Club America finished with 52 percent of the possession in an effort to find the equalizer. The Tigres had fewer scoring chances down the stretch, but Las Aguilas needed desperation tackles from Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez to spoil excellent ones and stay within a single goal.

The defensive plays nearly proved massive when Mateus Uribe just missed what would have been an unbelievable goal with a bicycle kick in the box:

However, it sailed wide—just like every other attempt from Club America on Wednesday:

The penalty was a stroke of bad fortune for the home team, but there was little doubt the Tigres were the superior side throughout much of the contest. They tested Marchesin a number of times, while UANL goaltender Nahuel Guzman didn't have to do much work despite Club America's slight possession control.

As a result, the Tigres are in ideal position heading into Saturday's contest back home at Estadio Universitario. All they have to do is manage a draw on familiar soil to advance and potentially set up a much-anticipated clash with rival Monterrey.