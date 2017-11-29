FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Antoine Griezmann, Raheem Sterling Headline TOTW 11

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling star in FIFA 18's Ultimate Team of the Week 11.

After a difficult beginning to the campaign, Griezmann returned to form in spectacular style at the weekend, grabbing a couple of goals in Atletico's 5-0 win over Levante. Sterling, meanwhile, continued his brilliant 2017-18, netting the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Other star names include Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

EA Sports put the squad out on Wednesday:

Here are more details of the squad:

Starting XI

Position: GK. Salvatore Sirigu, Torino, Italy. New Rating (84)

Position: CB. Stefan de Vrij, Lazio, Netherlands. New Rating (85)

Position: CB. Matthias Ginter, Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany. New Rating (84)

Position: LWB. Marvin Zeegelaar, Watford, Netherlands. New Rating (81)

Position: CM. Marco Verratti, PSG, Italy. New Rating (88)

Position: CDM. Casemiro, Real Madrid, Brazil. New Rating (86)

Position: CM. Ever Banega, Sevilla, Argentina. New Rating (85)

Position: CAM. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid, France. New Rating (89)

Position: ST. Jonas, Benfica, Brazil. New Rating (85)

Position: RW. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, England New Rating (86)

Position: LW. Memphis Depay, Lyon, Netherland. New Rating (83)

Substitutes

Position: GK. Volkan Demirel, Fenerbahce, Turkey. New Rating (81)

Position: RB. Michael Lang, Basel, Switzerland. New Rating (81)

Position: LWB. Jerome Roussillon, Montpellier, France. New Rating (81)

Position: RM. Marlos, Shakhtar Donetsk, Brazil. New Rating (84)

Position: LM. Filip Kostic, Hamburg, Serbia. New Rating (82)

Position: ST. Charlie Austin, Southampton, England. New Rating (82)

Position: ST. Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey, Argentina. New Rating (82)

Reserves

Position: CAM. Matej Vydra, Derby County, Czech Republic. New Rating (78)

Position: RM. Marcel Hilbner, Hansa Rostock, Germany. New Rating (73)

Position: LW. Justin Kluivert, Ajax, Netherlands. New Rating (79)

Position: LW. Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham, England. New Rating (76)

Position: ST. Evgeniy Markov, Tosno, Russia. New Rating (74)

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Griezmann's recent run without goals triggered some frustration among the Atletico supporters, so much so that he was jeered by them during the 0-0 draw with rivals Real Madrid.

But the Frenchman has showcased what he can do over the past week. He netted a stunning volley in the UEFA Champions League against Roma and led the attacking charge in the mauling of Levante.

It appears as though Griezmann has rediscovered his swagger:

In the game against Levante, the forward played in a little more of a withdrawn role, picking the ball up in deeper positions and driving into the attacking third. With that in mind, his upgraded card sees Griezmann in an attacking midfield position instead of a centre-forward one.

His 89-rated card is one for gamers to get their hands on. Griezmann's pace is at 87, his dribbling is marked at 88 and his finishing rating of 87 will see him find the back of the net on numerous occasions.

Additionally, the option to play the Frenchman deeper in the side frees up even more space for attacking options in the team.

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ahead of the current Premier League season, there were some who doubted whether Sterling would be part of Pep Guardiola's best XI at City. But the England international has blossomed into one of the most effective attackers in the division.

On the right flank, Sterling has added consistency to his game, has improved his work rate and is making many more smart decisions in the final third of the field.

But most impressive of all has been his goal return this season. With 12 strikes already registered in 2017-18, as noted by Scouted Football, already this is the most prolific campaign Sterling has enjoyed in his career:

A card rated at 86 is indicative of the kind of form Sterling showcased against Huddersfield. Against a robust and cohesive opponent, a lot of City's attacking stars didn't enjoy their best day, but Sterling continued to probe and eventually got his reward with the winner.

The winger's key attributes are enhanced in this upgraded card, with a searing pace score of 95 coupled with a dribbling rating of 87 making him extremely difficult to contain on the right flank.