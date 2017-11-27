La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 13 Match

David Ramos/Getty Images

Gerard Moreno scored the only goal in Monday's La Liga match, the final outing of Week 13, as Espanyol beat Getafe 1-0.

During the weekend, Barcelona and Valencia played out a 1-1 draw in a clash between first and second, and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both won. Los Blancos beat Malaga 3-2, and Atletico crushed Levante 5-0.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Club, Points

Barcelona, 35

Valencia, 31

Atletico, 27

Real Madrid, 27

Sevilla, 25

Villarreal, 21

Real Sociedad, 19

Real Betis, 18

Celta Vigo, 17

Girona, 17

Leganes, 17

Getafe, 16

Espanyol, 16

Levante, 15

Eibar, 14

Athletic, 13

Deportivo, 12

Malaga, 7

Las Palmas, 7

Alaves, 6

Recap

As noted by ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, fans didn't exactly show up in droves on Monday, as the schedule continues to work against the Catalans:

Moreno opened the scoring after he had a goal disallowed earlier in the contest, and Espanyol managed to maintain that advantage, sending the fans home happy. Chances were few in Barcelona on Monday, with more flying tackles and fouls than anything, and the official ended up booking no fewer than nine players.

Week 13's most anticipated clash took place on Sunday and saw Barcelona earn a late point at the Mestalla, although the match against Valencia was shrouded in controversy.

The Catalans had a clear goal taken away after goalkeeper Neto spilled the ball over his goal line. Due to a lack of VAR, the officials didn't spot the goal or overturn the decision.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Barcelona players were upset after the match. As shared by Goal's Mootaz Chehade, Jordi Alba called for VAR to be implemented:

Rodrigo gave Los Che the lead and Alba salvaged the draw inside the final 10 minuets, courtesy of a stunning assist from Lionel Messi.

With the two top teams sharing a draw, La Liga's other contenders all made up ground. Real narrowly beat Malaga at home, holding on after Cristiano Ronaldo gave his team the lead in the second half.

Malaga are among the worst teams in La Liga right now, and the victory was anything but inspiring. BBC Sport were blunt in their assessment:

Local rivals Atletico had no such struggles on the road, scoring five goals at Levante. Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro both found the net twice, and the unfortunate hosts also put one in their own net.

Afterwards, Gameiro was understandably excited with the team's efforts:

Sevilla had to dig deep to get past Villarreal, with Ever Banega bagging a penalty to earn the three points, and Real Sociedad dropped points at home against Las Palmas, playing out a 2-2 draw.