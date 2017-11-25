La Liga Results 2017 Week 13: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for Real Madrid as they saw off Malaga 3-2 in a dramatic game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The result meant the Spanish champions closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to seven points ahead of the Blaugrana's trip to second-placed Valencia on Sunday.

However, Real actually dropped a place, with Atletico Madrid moving into third on goal difference after easing to an emphatic 5-0 win at Levante.

The day's other fixtures saw Eibar beat Alaves, while Real Betis were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Girona.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Alaves 1-2 Eibar

Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga

Real Betis 2-2 Girona

Levante 0-5 Atletico Madrid

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 34 (29)

2. Valencia 30 (21)

3. Atletico Madrid 27 (15)

4. Real Madrid 27 (14)

5. Sevilla 22 (2)

6. Villarreal 21 (7)

7. Real Sociedad 18 (3)

8. Real Betis 18 (-4)

9. Celta Vigo 17 (5)

10. Girona 17 (-3)

11. Leganes 17 (-3)

12. Getafe 16 (5)

13. Levante 15 (-6)

14. Eibar 14 (-13)

15. Espanyol 13 (-6)

16. Athletic Bilbao 12 (-4)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 11 (-8)

18. Malaga 7 (-17)

19. Alaves 6 (-15)

20. Las Palmas 6 (-22)

Saturday Recap

Real got off to a great start against Malaga, with striker Karim Benzema firing his side in front after just nine minutes.

WhoScored.com showed how it ended a long run in La Liga without a goal for the Frenchman:

Diego Rolan levelled for the visitors inside 20 minutes, but Casemiro promptly headed home a Toni Kroos corner to put Madrid back in front.

Chory Castro then equalised for Malaga in the second half before Los Blancos were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Ronaldo with 14 minutes of normal time remaining, and although Roberto Jimenez saved his initial effort, the Portugal star slotted home the rebound.

Opta showed how Ronaldo struggles from the spot against Malaga:

There was controversy late on too. Malaga had the ball in the net, but the goal was ruled out for a push on Dani Carvajal.

Once again at the Bernabeu, Real were far from convincing. They did enough to get the three points, though, which were vital this weekend with the top two playing each other on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atletico made light work of Levante, who had a disastrous start to the game with Rober Pier diverting Kevin Gameiro's cross past his own goalkeeper after just five minutes.

Sports writer Kieran Canning noted how Levante had helped out the misfiring visitors:

Atletico then doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark after some more poor defending.

Angel Correa rounded goalkeeper Oier Olazabal and shot towards goal, and although Chema was back, he made a mess of the clearance, allowing Gameiro to tap into an empty net.



Antoine Griezmann then teed up Gameiro for Atletico's third before the favour was returned. Gameiro crossed for Griezmann to slide home on the stretch at the far post for Atletico's fourth.

There was more to come from the duo too, with Griezmann teeing up Gameiro, who saw his shot saved before it rebounded to Griezmann to slot home.

It was an impressive showing from Diego Simeone's side, with Griezmann looking back to his best and Gameiro showing he deserves more game time on only his third La Liga start of the season.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Saturday's only other winners were Eibar, who handed struggling Alaves yet another defeat to leave them level on points with bottom side Las Palmas.

Joan Jordan opened the scoring before Charles doubled their lead after the break after Christian Santos' red card for Alaves. Charles was later sent off himself to even the sides before Burgui pulled one back in stoppage time.

Football writer Simon Harrison explained Eibar's recent upturn in form as they picked up their second win in a row:

La Liga's only other Saturday fixture saw Real Betis draw 2-2 with Girona after a frantic finish at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Portu had put the visitors ahead, and they looked set for another impressive victory until Andres Guardado equalised with five minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Portu thought he'd won it for Girona with a goal deep in stoppage time before Cristian Tello equalised in the 95th minute.

Harrison felt the visitors would not be happy with the result:

The draw will probably feel like a defeat for Girona, but it's another impressive result for the La Liga first-timers and another eye-catching display from Portu, who must surely be attracting admirers.