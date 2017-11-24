Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Ousmane Dembele on French Young Player Shortlist

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele are among the 11 nominees for the 2017 Young French Player of the Year award.



Run by French television channel TF1, the award is limited to players aged 21 or younger, and the 2017 nominees also include Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

The shortlist was revealed on TF1's official website and is completed by RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, Toulouse centre-back Issa Diop, Marseille attacking midfielder Maxime Lopez, Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, Lyon's Lucas Tousart and Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.



Decided by a fan vote, the poll closes on Monday, December 11, ahead of the results being announced on Sunday, December 17.

Mbappe, 18, is surely the front-runner having enjoyed a spectacular 2017, in which he won Ligue 1 with Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Squawka provided Mbappe's stats for the year after he beat the likes of Barca's Dembele and United's Marcus Rashford to the Golden Boy award for Europe's best young player:

He has since added to those numbers with three goals and two assists in his last three PSG outings, as well as two assists for France in the recent international break.

Dembele, 20, enjoyed an excellent first half of the year as he established himself as arguably Borussia Dortmund's most important player before securing a big-money move to Barca in August.

However, he picked up a severe injury back in September in his first La Liga start for the Blaugrana and has not appeared since.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Martial has started the 2017-18 campaign in flying form for United.

Despite being consistently rotated with Rashford by manager Jose Mourinho, the former Monaco man has netted six goals and provided four assists in a combined 680 minutes of Premier League and UEFA Champions League action.