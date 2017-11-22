Champions League Results 2017: Wednesday Scores, Latest Tables, Qualified Teams

Champions League Results 2017: Wednesday Scores, Latest Tables, Qualified TeamsNovember 22, 2017
Chelsea and Barcelona became the latest clubs to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, courtesy of an easy win over Qarabag and a draw against Juventus, respectively.
Basel shocked Manchester United to keep the battle in Group A wide open, and Paris Saint-Germain continued their march with a 7-1 demolition of Celtic. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's win over Roma gave the La Liga giants a fighting chance in Group C.
Here's a list of the clubs that have qualified for the knockout stages so far:
B/R Football
Chelsea and Barcelona are the latest teams heading to the last-16!
Here are Wednesday's results:
CSKA 2-0 Benfica
Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea
Basel 1-0 Manchester United
Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich
PSG 7-1 Celtic
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma
Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos
Here's a look at the standings after Wednesday's action:
Team, Points (Goal Difference)
Group A
Manchester United, 12 (8)
Basel, 9 (4)
CSKA, 9 (-1)
Benfica, 0 (-11)
Group B
PSG, 15 (23)
Bayern, 12 (5)
Celtic, 3 (-12)
Anderlecht, 0 (-16)
Group C
Chelsea, 10 (8)
Roma, 8 (2)
Atletico, 6 (1)
Qarabag, 2 (-11)
Group D
Barcelona, 11 (6)
Juventus, 8 (0)
Sporting, 7 (1)
Olympiacos, 1 (-7)
Recap
Chelsea booked their spot in the next round before the bulk of Wednesday's matches even got underway, courtesy of an easy win in Azerbaijan over Qarabag.
The hosts hung with the Premier League giants for 20 minutes, but after Rashad Sadygov was sent off for a foul inside the box, the team fell apart. Eden Hazard converted the spot-kick, Cesc Fabregas also scored from the penalty spot and Willian added two goals to the final tally.
As shared by OptaJoe, the Blues are usually a safe bet to qualify from the group stages:
OptaJoe
14 - Chelsea have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 14th time in their last 15 appearances in the competition.
In the other early fixture, CSKA Moscow beat winless Benfica 2-0, and the outcome of the late match in that group between Basel and Manchester United was key for the Russians. Michael Lang gave the Swiss hosts a late advantage, which the Red Devils could not overcome.
The result means Basel and CSKA are tied on points, with the Russians visiting Old Trafford on the final matchday.
PSG briefly trailed Celtic in their lopsided win, with Moussa Dembele opening the scoring in the first minute, but Neymar turned things around in style before Edinson Cavani (twice), Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves also got on the board.
It was yet another impressive outing for Les Parisiens, and many fans, including Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, are already fantasising about possible future matchups:
Dean Jones
Really hope we get to see PSG face Man City this season
Barcelona and Juventus served up a drab scoreless draw that saw the Catalans through to the next round and gave the Bianconeri a great chance of joining them. The Italians lead Sporting by a single point in their group and can qualify by beating winless Olympiacos on the final matchday.
Perhaps the most anticipated match of Wednesday, between Atletico and Roma, gave the Rojiblancos some much-needed momentum after a poor start to the season. Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro gave their side the win and moved Atletico within two points of the Romans.
The Giallorossi are still likely to advance―they only need to beat winless Qarabag at home―but Atletico will have some hope of a minor miracle ahead of their trip to London to face Chelsea.