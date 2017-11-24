Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool will look to rebound from their mixed fortunes in Europe when they host Chelsea at Anfield in a key Premier League encounter on Saturday. By contrast, the Blues will be aiming to keep pace in the title race after moving up to third last week.

Chelsea's season has been revived by a sequence of four consecutive wins, including victories over Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion. Manager Antonio Conte's team scored 10 times and kept three clean sheets during this run.

The Blues will feel confident about turning prolific striker Alvaro Morata and in-form forward Eden Hazard loose against a shaky Liverpool defence. Defensive issues saw the Reds blow a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 away to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Here are the schedule and viewing details before a preview and look at the team news:

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET.

TV Info: BT Sport 1, NBC.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. NBC Sports App. fubo Premier.

Preview

Liverpool can expect to see Morata from the start after Conte rested his striker in midweek. The Spain international began on the bench for Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win over Qarabag on Wednesday.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Significantly, Conte did hand a start to previously exiled centre-back David Luiz in Azerbaijan. The Brazil international was reportedly dropped for criticising his manager's tactics after the Blues lost 3-0 to AS Roma, per Sky Sports News.

Luiz is comfortable on the ball, but he is a suspect defender Liverpool may fancy testing if he's on from the start at Anfield.

Further forward, Pedro also returned against Qarabag. The former Barcelona attacker hasn't been included recently as Conte has played Cesc Fabregas alongside Hazard behind Morata.

If Pedro starts on Merseyside, Liverpool may feel attack is their best form of defence. It's a reasonable approach even after the events in Seville.

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

One silver lining from the 3-3 draw was the return of winger Sadio Mane. He got on the scoresheet to remind everyone how effective he can be in the final third.

Having Mane on one side and the prolific Mohamed Salah on the other will stretch Chelsea's back three to breaking point.

More than any teams news, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's priority will be to raise spirits after the capitulation in Seville.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum even told the club's official TV channel the collapse is a bad omen, per James Benge of the London Evening Standard: "I don't think it is a bad result to get a draw in Seville but the way we gave it up I don't think is a good sign."

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Moving on quickly from events in the Champions League will be vital for Liverpool, but it won't be easy against an in-form Chelsea side sure to test the Reds' nerve.