Champions League Results 2017: Tuesday Scores, Latest Tables and Qualified Teams

Champions League Results 2017: Tuesday Scores, Latest Tables and Qualified TeamsNovember 21, 2017
Liverpool threw away a 3-0 lead at Sevilla to draw 3-3 on Tuesday night, a result that leaves the Reds needing a point against Spartak Moscow in their final UEFA Champions League group fixture to confirm advancement.
Elsehwere, Tottenham Hotspur secured top spot in Group H after coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, while Real Madrid will go through as runners-up after thrashing Apoel Nicosia 6-0 in Cyprus.
Manchester City are also group winners after beating Feyenoord to seal top spot in Group G, while Napoli kept their slim hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
B/R Football show which teams have qualified for the knockout stages so far:
B/R Football @brfootball
Besiktas and Real Madrid are the latest sides through to the Champions League last-16! https://t.co/UxaFdlsTo22017-11-21 22:02:38
Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:
Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool
Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord
Apoel Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Spartak Moscow 1-1 NK Maribor
Besiktas 1-1 FC Porto
Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Monaco 1-4 RB Leipzig
Here's what the results mean for the standings:
Group E (Goal Difference)
- Liverpool 9 (+10)
- Sevilla 8 (0)
- Spartak Moscow 6 (+3)
- NK Maribor 2 (-13)
Group F
- Manchester City 15 (+10)
- Shakhtar Donetsk 9 (-1)
- Napoli 6 (+1)
- Feyenoord 0 (-10)
Group G
- Besiktas 11 (+5)
- FC Porto 7 (+2)
- RB Leipzig 7 (0)
- Monaco 2 (-7)
Group H
- Tottenham Hotspur 13 (+8)
- Real Madrid 10 (+9)
- Borussia Dortmund 2 (-5)
- Apoel Nicosia 2 (-12)
A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.
Recap
Tuesday's most dramatic game was in Spain, where Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden showed how Liverpool were ahead despite seeing less of the ball:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Liverpool are 3-0 up after having 37 per cent possession in the first-half. Proof that possession stats are the most pointless stats in football.2017-11-21 20:34:02
The Reds looked like they had wrapped up all three points, but the La Liga side stormed back after the break and preyed on familiar defensive shortcomings.
Wissam Ben Yedder's header gave the hosts hope before he added a second from the penalty spot at a second attempt after the kick had to be retaken due to encroachment.
Former Sevilla player Alberto Moreno played a part in both goals, and Liverpool were now rocking and looked to be completely lacking in organisation, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
What is it with #LFC and the second half against Sevilla? Head loss, loss of game management, loss of any sort of purpose2017-11-21 21:06:42
Sevilla continued to press but had to wait until the third minute of stoppage time to grab an equaliser through Guido Pizarro.
The Reds will still go through as group winners if they beat Spartak Moscow on December 6, but their defensive frailties remain a cause for concern.
It was a good night for Tottenham, however, as goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min saw them confirmed as Group H winners, ahead of holders Real Madrid.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts ahead in Germany, but Kane equalised to maintain his superb form this year, as shown by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
39 - Harry Kane has now scored 39 goals in 38 competitive appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during 2017. Special. https://t.co/0AE0NAIOlq2017-11-21 20:58:33
Son curled home the winner to give Spurs a much-needed boost after defeat in the north London derby to Arsenal on Saturday.
Sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski was critical of Dortmund boss Peter Bosz after the game:
Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski
That was a half-arsed, uninterested Tottenham team. And they managed to come from behind to beat Dortmund. If there’s any hope for Peter Bosz at BVB someone will have to point it out to me.2017-11-21 21:32:21
Elsewhere in the group, Real Madrid thrashed Apoel Nicosia 6-0, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both scoring twice and Luka Modric and Nacho Hernandez also on target.
It was a comfortable evening's work for the holders, who are once again into the knockout stages, as noted by football commentator Phil Kitromilides:
Phil Kitromilides @PhilKitro
Real Madrid into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the TWENTY FIRST consecutive season.2017-11-21 21:36:50
Manchester City needed a late goal from Raheem Sterling to see off Dutch champions Feyenoord 1-0 and claim top spot in Group E.
Pep Guardiola's side have won all four games in the tournament so far and were also able to give starlet Phil Foden an outing.
Opta show how the 17-year-old is the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the tournament:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
4 - Phil Foden is the 4th youngest English player to make an appearance in the Champions League (17y 177d). Only Jack Wilshere, Dominic Solanke & Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been younger on their CL debut. Future.2017-11-21 21:19:39
In the group's other game, Napoli beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0, which sets up an intriguing final fixture.
The Serie A leaders can still qualify if they beat Feyenoord while Shakhtar lose at home to City, as they have a superior head-to-head record over the Ukrainian side.
Tuesday's final fixtures saw Besiktas draw with FC Porto to make history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history, per Eurosport UK:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
#ComeToBesiktas 🙌 Besiktas progress to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in their history 👏 https://t.co/0k0bhVZY372017-11-21 19:08:34
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig thumped Monaco 4-1, with the Ligue 1 side's performances in the competition a complete surprise to Goal's Robin Bairner:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
I did say at the start of the group stage they'd not qualify, but I didn't think they'd be completely uncompetitive.2017-11-21 20:11:56
Leipzig and Porto both have seven points going into the final matchday, which should set up a dramatic finale as the German side host Besiktas while the Portuguese face Monaco.