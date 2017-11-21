Champions League Results 2017: Tuesday Scores, Latest Tables and Qualified Teams

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Liverpool threw away a 3-0 lead at Sevilla to draw 3-3 on Tuesday night, a result that leaves the Reds needing a point against Spartak Moscow in their final UEFA Champions League group fixture to confirm advancement.

Elsehwere, Tottenham Hotspur secured top spot in Group H after coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, while Real Madrid will go through as runners-up after thrashing Apoel Nicosia 6-0 in Cyprus.

Manchester City are also group winners after beating Feyenoord to seal top spot in Group G, while Napoli kept their slim hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

B/R Football show which teams have qualified for the knockout stages so far:

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:

Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool

Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord

Apoel Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Spartak Moscow 1-1 NK Maribor

Besiktas 1-1 FC Porto

Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco 1-4 RB Leipzig

Here's what the results mean for the standings:

Group E (Goal Difference)

Liverpool 9 (+10) Sevilla 8 (0) Spartak Moscow 6 (+3) NK Maribor 2 (-13)

Group F

Manchester City 15 (+10) Shakhtar Donetsk 9 (-1) Napoli 6 (+1) Feyenoord 0 (-10)

Group G

Besiktas 11 (+5) FC Porto 7 (+2) RB Leipzig 7 (0) Monaco 2 (-7)

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur 13 (+8) Real Madrid 10 (+9) Borussia Dortmund 2 (-5) Apoel Nicosia 2 (-12)

A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.

Recap

Tuesday's most dramatic game was in Spain, where Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden showed how Liverpool were ahead despite seeing less of the ball:

The Reds looked like they had wrapped up all three points, but the La Liga side stormed back after the break and preyed on familiar defensive shortcomings.

Wissam Ben Yedder's header gave the hosts hope before he added a second from the penalty spot at a second attempt after the kick had to be retaken due to encroachment.

Former Sevilla player Alberto Moreno played a part in both goals, and Liverpool were now rocking and looked to be completely lacking in organisation, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

Sevilla continued to press but had to wait until the third minute of stoppage time to grab an equaliser through Guido Pizarro.

The Reds will still go through as group winners if they beat Spartak Moscow on December 6, but their defensive frailties remain a cause for concern.

It was a good night for Tottenham, however, as goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min saw them confirmed as Group H winners, ahead of holders Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts ahead in Germany, but Kane equalised to maintain his superb form this year, as shown by Opta:

Son curled home the winner to give Spurs a much-needed boost after defeat in the north London derby to Arsenal on Saturday.

Sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski was critical of Dortmund boss Peter Bosz after the game:

Elsewhere in the group, Real Madrid thrashed Apoel Nicosia 6-0, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both scoring twice and Luka Modric and Nacho Hernandez also on target.

It was a comfortable evening's work for the holders, who are once again into the knockout stages, as noted by football commentator Phil Kitromilides:

Manchester City needed a late goal from Raheem Sterling to see off Dutch champions Feyenoord 1-0 and claim top spot in Group E.

Pep Guardiola's side have won all four games in the tournament so far and were also able to give starlet Phil Foden an outing.

Opta show how the 17-year-old is the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the tournament:

In the group's other game, Napoli beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0, which sets up an intriguing final fixture.

The Serie A leaders can still qualify if they beat Feyenoord while Shakhtar lose at home to City, as they have a superior head-to-head record over the Ukrainian side.

Tuesday's final fixtures saw Besiktas draw with FC Porto to make history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history, per Eurosport UK:

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig thumped Monaco 4-1, with the Ligue 1 side's performances in the competition a complete surprise to Goal's Robin Bairner:

Leipzig and Porto both have seven points going into the final matchday, which should set up a dramatic finale as the German side host Besiktas while the Portuguese face Monaco.