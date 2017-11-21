Juventus vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can confirm top spot in Group D of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League if they avoid defeat at Juventus on Wednesday.

A win for Juve would put them into the last 16, but a loss could leave them in danger of missing out on qualification to the knockout rounds if Sporting CP beat Olympiakos in the group's other clash.

When Barca and Juventus met at the Camp Nou in September, the Spanish outfit ran out 3-0 winners, a result the Italians will be eager to avoid again on Wednesday.

Read on for a full preview of the clash, along with team news, scheduling details and viewing information.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport ESPN (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, Fox Sports Go

Centre-back Gerard Pique will be available again for Barcelona having missed the 0-0 draw with Olympiakos last time out in the Champions League due to suspension.

The Catalan giants have conceded just one goal so far in the competition this season, and the return of the Spain international will help Barca in their attempts to keep another clean sheet.

Juve have plenty of firepower to test Barca, though, and Gonzalo Higuain is in particularly fine form having netted six times in his last five appearances.

Paulo Dybala also ended his three-game drought by scoring in Juve's 3-2 Serie A loss to Sampdoria on Sunday, but he is yet to score in 353 minutes of Champions League action this term.

The defeat to Samp was hardly ideal preparation for Juve, and they will be desperate to bounce back against Barca.

Ernesto Valverde's side go into Wednesday's clash on the back of a 3-0 La Liga defeat of Leganes, which saw Luis Suarez end his own five-match scoring drought with a double:

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has enjoyed fine success in the Champions League since taking over in Turin in 2014, leading the club to two finals in the last three seasons.

However, if the Italian giants lose to Barca on Wednesday, and Sporting beat Olympiakos, the two sides will head into the final round of the group stage tied on seven points apiece.

In such a scenario, Juve would still have the advantage as they edge the Portuguese outfit on head-to-head results—the first tie-breaker criteria should they end up level on points.

But it would be a nervy situation for the Turin club to head into the last round of fixtures unsure whether they will be in the knockout rounds.

They have more than enough quality to cause Barcelona some serious problems, as they proved last term with a 3-0 aggregate defeat of the Blaugrana in the quarter-finals.

However, an impressive defensive performance will be needed to keep out Lionel Messi, Suarez et al, and Higuain and Dybala will have to be clinical when presented with chances at the other end of the field.