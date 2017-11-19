Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 12 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Clive Rose/Getty Images

West Ham United lost in David Moyes' first game in charge as the Hammers were beaten 2-0 by host Watford on Sunday.

The result keeps West Ham in the bottom three of the Premier League while the Hornets move into eighth place in the table.

Here's a look at the latest Premier League table and the top flight's leading scorers:

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 34 (33)

2. Manchester United 26 (21)

3. Chelsea 25 (13)

4. Tottenham Hotspur 23 (11)

5. Liverpool 22 (7)

6. Arsenal 22 (6)

7. Burnley 22 (3)

8. Watford 18 (-2)

9. Brighton & Hove Albion 15 (0)

10. Huddersfield Town 15 (-9)

11. Newcastle United 14 (-3)

12. Leicester City 13 (-2)

13. Bournemouth 13 (-3)

14. Southampton 13 (-5)

15. Stoke City 12 (-9)

16. Everton 12 (-12)

17. West Bromwich Albion 10 (-9)

18. West Ham United 9 (-14)

19. Swansea City 8 (-8)

20. Crystal Palace 5 (-18)

Premier League Top Scorers (Goals)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (9)

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea (8)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (8)

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United (8)

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City (8)

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur (8)

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (7)

Sunday Recap

Moyes made changes to West Ham, bringing in Marko Arnautovic and also handing Andy Carroll a start.

The two teams shared their lineups via Twitter:

However, it was not the start Moyes wanted, with the hosts taking the lead after just 11 minutes.

Marvin Zeegelaar combined with Richarlison before crossing for Will Hughes to turn and fire past Joe Hart.

Goal's Harry Sherlock was impressed with the midfielder's finish:

West Ham did have chances to equalise, with Cheikhou Kouyate being denied by a great block from goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes just before half-time.

The Brazilian then did even better to twice deny Arnautovic from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Standard Sport‏ captured Gomes' heroics perfectly:

It got even worse for West Ham after the break, with Hughes turning provider and feeding Richarlison, who dribbled into the box before firing a low shot past Hart to make it 2-0.

Opta showed what a great contribution Richarlison has made since joining the club in the summer from Serie A club Fluminense:

Manuel Lanzini did come close to getting one back for West Ham, but although his shot beat Gomes, Christian Kabasele was on hand to block the ball on the line.

The result leaves the Hammers still without a Premier League win since September, and Moyes with a less than impressive record in the top flight, as shown by football writer Richard Jolly:

Moyes certainly has a tough job on his hands and will need results in his next two fixtures against Leicester City and Everton as the club then face a tough run against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.