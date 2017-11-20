Sevilla vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Sevilla and Liverpool will meet on Tuesday at the iconic Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the top spot in the UEFA Champions League's Group E on the line.

Both teams won in their respective domestic competition at the weekend and are separated in Europe by just a single point. They previously played out a spectacular 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming clash.

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live, Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Preview

Liverpool and Sevilla don't have a rich historical rivalry, but spectacle seems to ensue whenever the two sides meet. There was the 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this year, as well as the UEFA Europa League final in 2016, when the Reds appeared to be cruising to victory before a comeback saw the Spaniards win 3-1.

The Reds look to have the edge going into Tuesday's meeting, as they are unbeaten in Europe so far and bagged a convincing 3-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

As shared by Oliver Bond of AnfieldHQ, the Reds have been on quite the run:

Including the Champions League win over NK Maribor, Liverpool's win streak stands at four matches. In that span, the much-maligned Reds defence has conceded just a single goal.

Sevilla had it way harder at the weekend, as the Andalusians had to come from behind to beat Celta Vigo. The win moved the team back up to fifth place in the La Liga standings, but they're already 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Sevilla's recent form hasn't been great, perhaps best illustrated by the 5-1 hammering they took against Spartak Moscow on October 17. While the team bounced back and beat the Russians at home, consistency remains an issue.

The Andalusians tend to reserve their best performances for the biggest stage, and their home ground is one of the toughest places to visit in Spain. In six La Liga matches at home this season, they're unbeaten with five wins―a better record than both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Looking back at last season, their record becomes almost absurdly good, per Unibet:

Liverpool score easily, but Sevilla's defence has been special at home this season―just three goals conceded―and the Andalusians tend to fare well in aerial battles. For a Reds squad that has struggled to defend set pieces, that could be a recipe for disaster.

It will be a huge test for both sides and one that will likely determine the final order in Group E.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Liverpool