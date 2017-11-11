    World Cup 2018 Qualifying: Latest Results, Standings After Saturday

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2017

    Morocco's team players celebrate at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on November 11, 2017, at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Africa Group C qualifying football match between Ivory Coast and Morocco. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

    Morocco and Tunisia booked their places at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, winning their respective groups in African (CAF) qualifying on Saturday.

    The Moroccans prevailed in Group C as they defeated the Ivory Coast 2-0 on the road, with goals from Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia securing progression.

    Tunisia were declared winners of Group A, as a goalless draw with Libya secured their place at Russia 2018.

    Nigeria, Senegal and Egypt complete Africa's contingent at the fabled tournament next summer.

    The Republic of Ireland held Denmark to a goalless draw in the first leg of their World Cup play-off match, with the return leg set for Tuesday.

    Here are Saturday's results and final standings:

                  

    World Cup Play-Off: First Leg

    Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland

                     

    CAF World Cup Qualifiers

    Zambia 2-2 Cameroon

    Gabon 0-0 Mali

    Congo DR 3-1 Guinea

    Tunisia 0-0 Libya

    Ivory Coast 0-2 Morocco

                            

    CAF—Group A

    Tunisia - 14 pts

    Congo DR - 13 pts

    Libya - 4 pts

    Guinea - 3 pts

               

    CAF—Group B

    Nigeria - 14 pts

    Zambia - 8 pts

    Cameroon - 7 pts

    Algeria - 2 pts

               

    CAF—Group C

    Morocco - 12 pts

    Ivory Coast - 8 pts

    Gabon - 6 pts

    Mali - 4 pts

                

    CAF—Group D

    Senegal - 11 pts

    Burkina Faso - 6 pts

    Cape Verde Islands - 6 pts

    South Africa - 4 pts

                 

    CAF—Group E

    Egypt - 12 pts

    Uganda - 8 pts

    Ghana - 6 pts

    Congo - 1 pt

    For a full look at each group, visit FIFA.com.

                                   

    Recap

    Morocco's team players celebrate at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on November 11, 2017, at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Africa Group C qualifying football match between Ivory Coast and Morocco. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Ph
    ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

    Africa's five qualifiers for Russia 2018 were decided, as the full set of group winners was confirmed.

    Morocco collected a strong win away to the Ivory Coast, extinguishing their chances of winning the group at the final hurdle.

    The points were wrapped up in the first half as two goals in five minutes damaged the hosts.

    Dirar broke the deadlock for Morocco after 25 minutes, and the visitors soon doubled their lead through Benatia.

    The Moroccans had needed just a draw to progress but sealed the deal with a memorable victory.

    Players of the Tunisian national football team celebrate with their national flag after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals after drawing their qualifiers match against Libya at the Rades Olympic Stadium in the capital Tunis on November 11, 2017. / A
    FETHI BELAID/Getty Images

    Tunisia played out a goalless draw with Libya to complete qualification without a defeat in Group A.

    Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush was the hero for his side, denying the home team the win they deserved with a number of saves.

    Congo DR won their final game of qualification, beating Guinea 3-1, as Ousmane Sidibe's own goal opened the scoring for the eventual winners.

    Keita Karamokoba struck back for the visitors to level the match, but a penalty from Jonathan Bolingi and strike from Neeskens Kebano completed the scoring in the dying embers.

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - NOVEMBER 11: Christian Eriksen of Denmark looks dejected after the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken on November 11, 2017 in Copenhagen, . (Photo by Catherine
    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    It is all to play for in the night's European play-off, with Denmark failing to beat Ireland after sustained pressure in the first leg.

    The Danes dominated the ball in Copenhagen but could not turn their possession into the precious goal they needed.

    It was a tough night for the travelling Irish contingent, but they will feel they have one step in the finals after keeping a wonderful clean sheet.

