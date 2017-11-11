World Cup 2018 Qualifying: Latest Results, Standings After Saturday

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Morocco and Tunisia booked their places at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, winning their respective groups in African (CAF) qualifying on Saturday.

The Moroccans prevailed in Group C as they defeated the Ivory Coast 2-0 on the road, with goals from Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia securing progression.

Tunisia were declared winners of Group A, as a goalless draw with Libya secured their place at Russia 2018.

Nigeria, Senegal and Egypt complete Africa's contingent at the fabled tournament next summer.

The Republic of Ireland held Denmark to a goalless draw in the first leg of their World Cup play-off match, with the return leg set for Tuesday.

Here are Saturday's results and final standings:

World Cup Play-Off: First Leg

Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland

CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Zambia 2-2 Cameroon

Gabon 0-0 Mali

Congo DR 3-1 Guinea

Tunisia 0-0 Libya

Ivory Coast 0-2 Morocco

CAF—Group A

Tunisia - 14 pts

Congo DR - 13 pts

Libya - 4 pts

Guinea - 3 pts

CAF—Group B

Nigeria - 14 pts

Zambia - 8 pts

Cameroon - 7 pts

Algeria - 2 pts

CAF—Group C

Morocco - 12 pts

Ivory Coast - 8 pts

Gabon - 6 pts

Mali - 4 pts

CAF—Group D

Senegal - 11 pts

Burkina Faso - 6 pts

Cape Verde Islands - 6 pts

South Africa - 4 pts

CAF—Group E

Egypt - 12 pts

Uganda - 8 pts

Ghana - 6 pts

Congo - 1 pt

For a full look at each group, visit FIFA.com.

Recap

Africa's five qualifiers for Russia 2018 were decided, as the full set of group winners was confirmed.

Morocco collected a strong win away to the Ivory Coast, extinguishing their chances of winning the group at the final hurdle.

The points were wrapped up in the first half as two goals in five minutes damaged the hosts.

Dirar broke the deadlock for Morocco after 25 minutes, and the visitors soon doubled their lead through Benatia.

The Moroccans had needed just a draw to progress but sealed the deal with a memorable victory.

Tunisia played out a goalless draw with Libya to complete qualification without a defeat in Group A.

Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush was the hero for his side, denying the home team the win they deserved with a number of saves.

Congo DR won their final game of qualification, beating Guinea 3-1, as Ousmane Sidibe's own goal opened the scoring for the eventual winners.

Keita Karamokoba struck back for the visitors to level the match, but a penalty from Jonathan Bolingi and strike from Neeskens Kebano completed the scoring in the dying embers.

It is all to play for in the night's European play-off, with Denmark failing to beat Ireland after sustained pressure in the first leg.

The Danes dominated the ball in Copenhagen but could not turn their possession into the precious goal they needed.

It was a tough night for the travelling Irish contingent, but they will feel they have one step in the finals after keeping a wonderful clean sheet.