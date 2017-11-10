England vs. Germany: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England welcome Germany to Wembley Stadium for an international friendly on Friday, as VAR technology is used in an official match for the first time on UK shores.

The Video Assistant Referee system has been given a trial run in the Bundesliga and Serie A, causing much debate about its application.

According to Ben Church of MailOnline, the world champions will be sporting their new kit for the first time as they face the Three Lions.

Here is how you catch the action:

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

TV: ITV 1 (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Sports GO

Preview

One of the biggest rivalries in international football continues its next chapter, as Germany land in London to play England.

The use of VAR adds another layer of drama to a fixture that needs no introduction to fans across the globe.

Per BBC Sport, the technology will be on trial for two years, as FIFA decide on the future of the new system before potentially rolling it out in full.

England face Germany and Brazil in quick succession, and midfielder Eric Dier has said the home side are ready for the challenge as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

According to Richard Cooke of Sky Sports, the Tottenham Hotspur star said:

"I think the manager has already said that if we are going to play friendlies, he wants to be playing the very best nations in the world and to challenge ourselves and I think that is the right mentality.

"These are two really big friendlies. I don't think there is ever going to be a friendly between England and Germany so we are really looking forward to it."

England had a poor campaign at UEFA Euro 2016 and have often flattered to deceive during major competitions.

The visit of Die Mannschaft will give the Three Lions a brief opportunity to test themselves against the very best, as the world champions ready themselves to defend their crown in Russia.

Per Jason Burt of the Telegraph, England manager Gareth Southgate will be without Spurs trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks who all pulled out of his squad through injury.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN reported Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Gotze return to the Germany squad for the trip to Wembley, as Marcel Halstenberg is rewarded with his first call-up after consistent displays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

In a statement on Germany's official website (h/t Uersfeld, link in German), Germany boss Joachim Low said:

"Mario Gotze and Ilkay Gundogan have reached a good level following their forced breaks.

"They play important roles at their club, and have found their rhythms. They have both already shown they can improve every team. We are delighted they are back."

Germany showed off their new kits ahead of the match:

England have been impressive through qualification, but it's not unusual for the team to gather form during group qualification.

Southgate's men have given balanced displays, but they will lack an explosive edge without the talents of Kane and Alli.

Germany have a core of players who are very familiar with the Premier League, and Low will be expecting nothing short of victory against an opponent missing their best players.