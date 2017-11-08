Iker Casillas Beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to 2017 Golden Foot Award

fotopress/Getty Images

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas picked up the coveted Golden Foot prize, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the gong.

Casillas posted the following on social media having won the prize at the Hotel de Paris in Monaco:

"Very happy with the Golden Foot 2017," the post read, per Robin Bairner of Goal. "Thank you for all the support."

The Porto man was honoured for his longstanding contribution to the sport. The Golden Foot is awarded to footballers who are over the age of 28 and still playing.

As well as the silverware pictured above, winners of the award also get the chance to leave a permanent footprint on the "Champions Promenade" in Monaco. Instead of putting his feet in cement, the legendary Real Madrid stopper left his handprints, as we can see courtesy of AS:

The shortlist for the award was chosen by journalists, with fans then casting votes on who they believe should be handed this prestigious accolade.

As noted by Bairner, Casillas' former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo was also nominated alongside Barcelona icon Messi. The Blaugrana's Luis Suarez was another in the race.

Previous winners of the Golden Foot include Roberto Baggio, who won the inaugural edition in 2003, Ronaldo, Francesco Totti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andres Iniesta.

In 2016 it was another goalkeeper in Gianluigi Buffon who was honoured, and Casillas commented on the Italian's scheduled upcoming retirement at the Monaco ceremony, per Goal:

Casillas is battling for his first-team position at Porto, having recently been left out of the side by manager Sergio Conceicao, who has expressed concerns about the veteran's attitude, per Bairner. Still, the 36-year-old's career is one that is worthy of praise.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

During his time at Real Madrid the Spaniard was one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a talismanic presence at the Santiago Bernabeu. In a senior career that spanned 16 years in the capital, he won three UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga five times.

Casillas has also shone on the international stage, as he captained Spain to FIFA World Cup glory in 2010, as well as UEFA European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012.