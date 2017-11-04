    Robert Lewandowski Powers Bayern Munich to Dominant Win vs. Borussia Dortmund

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist INovember 4, 2017

    Bayern Munich´s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany, on November 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ / RESTRICTIONS: DURING MATCH TIME: DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE TO 15 PICTURES PER MATCH AND FORBID IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050 (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
    PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

    Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal-Iduna Park on Saturday, thanks to goals from Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba.

    Robben curled home the opener from inside the box after just 16 minutes, and Lewandowski's flicked effort off Joshua Kimmich's cross then went in via a deflection off Julian Weigl just before half-time.

    David Alaba added a third in the second half before Marc Bartra grabbed a consolation late on, but it was a comprehensive win for Bayern that leaves Dortmund without a Bundesliga win since September.

           

