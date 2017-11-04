Robert Lewandowski Powers Bayern Munich to Dominant Win vs. Borussia Dortmund

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Bayern Munich eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal-Iduna Park on Saturday, thanks to goals from Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba.

Robben curled home the opener from inside the box after just 16 minutes, and Lewandowski's flicked effort off Joshua Kimmich's cross then went in via a deflection off Julian Weigl just before half-time.

David Alaba added a third in the second half before Marc Bartra grabbed a consolation late on, but it was a comprehensive win for Bayern that leaves Dortmund without a Bundesliga win since September.

