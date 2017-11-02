Cuco Martina Released from Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Lyon

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed right-back Cuco Martina has been released from hospital after he suffered what looked to be a neck injury following an awkward fall in Thursday's UEFA Europa League meeting against Lyon.

Martina received seven minutes of treatment and was forced off before half-time in the clash at Lyon's Groupama Stadium, but the club has since announced he was released and travelled home with the squad.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle provided an update from Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth just after the match:

"I'm not too sure, the report from the doctor was that he was complaining of pains in his neck and he was concussed...but he is in the right hands now, and the right tests and precautions can be taken, and hopefully he will be back with us soon.”

Martina was actually deployed in a less natural position at left-back, with Mohamed Besic the man who came on as his replacement following the injury.

Lyon's playing staff showed great concern for Martina's well-being at the time of his aerial collision with winger Maxwel Cornet, and Everton are fortunate their man didn't suffer any more serious injury.

Unsworth could do with all the cover he can get his hands on right now, too, particularly given usual right-back Seamus Coleman is still making his way back from the leg fracture he suffered against Wales in March.

The club will be glad to hear the defender's check-in to the hospital in France was a brief one, although there's yet to be confirmation as to whether Martina can expect to spend a spell on the sidelines.