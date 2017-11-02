    Patrice Evra Receives Red Card for Kicking at Fans Before Match vs. Guimaraes

    Marseille's French defender Patrice Evra (C) leaves the pitch after an incident with Marseille supporters before the start of the UEFA Europa League group I football match Vitoria SC vs Marseille at D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes on November 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

    Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off for kicking a supporter in the face before his side's UEFA Europa League fixture against Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes had even kicked off on Thursday evening. 

    As Get French Football detailed, the violent incident occurred after Evra was subjected to taunting from his own fans, eventually boiling over until he angled a head kick toward one of those near the pitch, as shown by French journalist Julien Laurens:

    The Mirror's Andrew Gilpin also reported it was a section of Marseille supporters who had approached the field before kick-off.

    OptaJean indicated how Evra's act of aggression landed him a place in the Europa League history books, albeit not in the fashion he would have wanted:

    It's yet to be clarified whether it was indeed a travelling Marseille fan or one of the home supporters who was caught by Evra's kick, but regardless, it's possible UEFA, European football's governing body, will seek further punishment.

    Goal's Mohammed Ali supposed such an outcome was "likely" and explained how Marseille were further hampered in their away European fixture as a result of Evra's lashing out:

    Marseille came into Thursday's clash second in Group I, one point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg and needing a win in order to give themselves the best chance of advancing in the tournament with only a few matches remaining.

    The French titans may well go on and qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League this season, but there are serous questions as to whether Evra will have any further involvement.

