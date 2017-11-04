Premier League Week 11 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Getty Images/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Manchester City will host Arsenal in Week 11 of the campaign on a Super Sunday that will see six of the division's top eight in action.

The Citizens can move eight points clear at the summit if Manchester United happen to drop points in their trip to Chelsea, too, as Pep Guardiola's side looks to tighten their grip on the title race.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur return to Wembley on Sunday, the same venue at which they thumped European champions Real Madrid four days earlier, except Crystal Palace will be their guests this time around.

Sixth-placed Liverpool will seek their second successive league win when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday evening, and high-flying Burnley make the trip to Southampton with each having won two of their last six games.

Read on for a breakdown of the Premier League's Week 11 fixture schedule, complete with live-stream information and a preview of the biggest matchups on the slate.

Saturday, November 4 (Predictions)

12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City (2-2) on Sky Sports/NBC

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Bromwich Albion (1-1) on NBC

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth (3-2) on NBC

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley (1-0) on NBC

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) on NBC

5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool (2-2) on BT Sport/NBC

Sunday, November 5

12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace (3-0) on BT Sport/NBC

2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (4-2) on Sky Sports/NBC

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United (1-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford (1-2) on Sky Sports/NBC

Viewers in the United States can stream specified matches on NBC Sports App or fuboTV. Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Go or BT Sport App.

Sensational City Down Attack-Minded Arsenal

Whereas Arsenal's season has so far been mired by contract disputes, injuries and a general sense of disarray at times, the opposite is true for City, deserved favourites to win the Premier League crown as things stand.

If any proof were needed, City's 4-2 UEFA Champions League win at Napoli on Wednesday was testament to their strength. And it was against the Italians that Sergio Aguero broke the club's all-time goalscoring record, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

For the north Londoners, it's been a case of finding their feet as the season has gone on, and only recently have the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette been allowed to feature together.

Skhodran Mustafi's injury means Per Mertesacker could start in defence for Arsenal—a worrying thought against City's speed—but manager Arsene Wenger has maintained his rotation policy is working, via Goal:

One might not have expected that of all the teams City have faced building their 14-match winning streak, Carabao Cup opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers would be the only foes to stop them scoring (they later won on penalties).

That being said, Arsenal look likely to struggle in attempting to replicate that feat, and their only hope of clinching a result at the Etihad Stadium will be to match the hosts at their own attack-oriented game.

Jose Mourinho Back at the Bridge

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will again return to a familiar setting on Sunday as his Red Devils prepare to face a Chelsea side still tending to the bruises left by Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat at AS Roma.

The wheels have come off the bus for Antonio Conte's defending champions of late, and Kristof Terruer of Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws recently commented on another familiar face heading back to west London:

Nemanja Matic has emerged as a key character at Old Trafford since reuniting with Mourinho in a £40 million deal—only Paul Pogba averages more passes per game, while only David De Gea completes more long balls, per WhoScored.com.

Mourinho has made a habit of participating in mental warfare leading up to occasions such as this, and it seems Sunday's duel is no different, as Marca's Chris Winterburn provided quotes:

United's recent 1-0 win over Tottenham looks all the more impressive after Spurs beat Real Madrid 3-1 in midweek, while Chelsea's record of three wins in their last seven doesn't inspire confidence.

That being said, Conte is an astute tactical mind who can't be discounted, particularly as United aren't without their own flaws, meaning a sharing of the spoils may look most likely.