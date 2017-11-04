Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Getty Images/Getty Images

Chelsea continue their defence of the Premier League title, as they welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The champions have already lost three league games in the opening weeks of the season and cannot afford additional failure against the Red Devils.

Former Blues coach Jose Mourinho will be desperate to impress during his return to west London, with his United side five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be under intense pressure if his team loses again after his men were soundly defeated 3-0 against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Here is how you can watch the epic contest:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT)/11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

United could be missing a host of midfield options as they travel to the Bridge, with Jesse Lingard added to the potential casualty list for Sunday's massive encounter.

Jamie Gordon of The Sun reported Lingard injured his back against Benfica in the Champions League and could miss the trip south, with Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini already expected to be absent. Nemanja Matic should feature for the visitors as he returns to his former team, with Chelsea attempting to bridge the four-point gap between the clubs.

Per Metro, N'Golo Kante remains doubtful for the clash, with the France international rehabilitating from a hamstring injury. The player is back in training for Conte and is closing in on a recovery.

Chelsea have disappointed this term, and the champions do not have the discipline and verve of 12 months ago.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Conte's side are missing the nasty streak of Diego Costa, and there is a tepid feel about the Blues' attack.

In contrast, United have seen a rise in consistency this season and are genuine title contenders after their cup successes last term.

Mourinho's football remains undesirable on the eye for many United fans, but there's no doubting the improved efficiency of the team.

United have conceded only four goals in 10 Premier League games this season, and the addition of Romelu Lukaku has provided bite at the opposite end of the pitch.

Football writer and United fan, Liam Canning, tipped his hat towards Mourinho's current exploits:

For a match so early in the campaign, United have an extraordinary chance of plunging the dagger into Chelsea's hopes of winning the title again.

Per Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times, Conte could depart Chelsea next summer, and a failure in results would only accelerate his potential demise.

Mourinho will not admit to thoughts of revenge at the Bridge, but the opportunity to derail Chelsea's season would be tempting to initiate, as the self-proclaimed Special One returns to the capital city.

Conte needs to start winning games or his tenure at Chelsea could combust in spectacular fashion.