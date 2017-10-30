    La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 10 Matches

    Espanyol moved into La Liga's top 10 as they earned their third win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis at RCDE Stadium on Monday.

    Gerard Moreno netted his fourth goal of the season in the second half to earn the hosts all three points in a well-organised display from Quique Sanchez Flores' side.

    Elsewhere on Monday, Las Palmas remained in the relegation zone after losing 3-1 at home to Deportivo La Coruna.

    Here are the full results from the Week 10 action in the Spanish top flight:

           

    Alaves 1-2 Valencia 

    Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal 

    Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona 

    Sevilla 2-1 Leganes 

    Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad 

    Girona 2-1 Real Madrid 

    Eibar 2-2 Levante 

    Malaga 2-1 Celta Vigo 

    Espanyol 1-0 Real Betis

    Las Palmas 1-3 Deportivo La Coruna 

          

    La Liga provided the latest standings:

          

    Espanyol went into Monday's fixture having netted just one goal in their last four fixtures in all competitions.

    They started the clash brightly, though, and Mario Hermoso drew a smart save from Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan having gone for goal from the halfway line, per Spanish football writer Samuel Marsden:

    The hosts looked defensively solid in the opening 45 minutes and barely conceded an attempt, while Gerard forced another good save from Adan when he met a corner with a powerful header midway through the half.

    Espanyol got their reward for some excellent play 10 minutes after the break, 25-year-old Gerard bringing down Pablo Piatti's ball on his chest before finishing brilliantly from inside the box to put his side ahead. 

    Per football writer Simon Harrison, it was just reward for the home side following an efficient performance in the first 55 minutes:

    Sloppy play late on risked Espanyol throwing away their lead, and Pau Lopez was forced into a fine save three minutes from time by Sergio Leon.

    They held out, though, to earn their first league win since September.

    Loic Remy put Las Palmas ahead after just seven minutes against Depor having been fed by Jonathan Viera.

    However, Celso Borges headed home either side of half-time to put the visitors ahead before Lucas Perez sealed the points from the penalty spot 21 minutes from time after Fede Cartabia was fouled in the area. 

