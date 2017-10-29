Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 10 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Leicester City picked up their first win under new manager Claude Puel, as they saw off Everton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth again took charge of the Toffees but could not inspire a win, with his side remaining into the bottom three of the Premier League.

Earlier in the day, Brighton & Hove Albion came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Southampton at the Amex Stadium.

Sunday's Premier League results

Brighton 1-1 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Everton

Puel took charge of Leicester for the first time and was rewarded with all three points in a comfortable win.

The Frenchman brought Demarai Gray back into the team and the youngster played a big part in the opener.

A strong run saw him beat Tom Davies and Idrissa Gueye before finding Riyad Mahrez, who crossed for Jamie Vardy to slot home with a fine first-time finish.

Vardy seems to enjoy playing against Everton, as illustrated by the Premier League's Twitter account:

Gray was at it again at the 29-minute mark, with his pace causing more problems as he again went past Davies and sent in a cross which Jonjoe Kenny could only slice into his own net. The goal was changed from an own goal to Gray's.

Everton should have been awarded a penalty shortly afterwards after Christian Fuchs slid in on Aaron Lennon and got the player instead of the ball.

Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian said it was a clear spot-kick:

The victory means Leicester have now won three games in a row to move into 11th place in the Premier League table as Everton drop into the bottom three.

Earlier in the day, Brighton needed an equaliser from Glenn Murray to secure a draw at home to Southampton.

Steven Davis had earlier opened the scoring after just seven minutes, following up after James Ward-Prowse's free kick had come back off the frame of the goal.

Murray then levelled in the second half, heading home Pascal Gross' cross for his 50th home Brighton goal, per Sky Sports Statto:

The result leaves Southampton in ninth, just six points off fourth place, while Brighton are a point and three places behind in 12th.