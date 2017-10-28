Gonzalo Higuain Brace Leads Juventus Past AC Milan in Serie A

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Gonzalo Higuain played a starring role in Juventus' 2-0 win over rivals AC Milan during Saturday's Serie A action, scoring a brace to guide his team to victory.

The Argentinian scored two brilliant goals either side of half-time, playing a key role in a tight match at San Siro.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Milan's early high press gave Juventus all kinds of trouble, and Gianluigi Buffon had to come off his line to deal with a tricky cross from Hakan Calhanoglu.

Their quick start didn't result in many chances, however, and Juventus gradually improved. The action was mostly limited to challenges and harsh midfield battles, and Nikola Kalinic headed a half-chance over the bar.

Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala combined to give the latter Juventus' first real chance, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was ready to deal with the threat, making a good save.

The Bianconeri enjoyed a sustained spell of possession and turned it into the lead, as Dybala played in Higuain, who unleashed a fantastic strike past Donnarumma.

Sports writer David Amoyal addressed the frequent criticism the Argentinian faces:

On the other side of the pitch, Kalinic nearly made contact with a cross from Fabio Borini just in front of goal.

Franck Kessie was the first man booked for a silly tackle on Miralem Pjanic, and Lucas Biglia wasted one of Milan's few good looks in the first half, missing terribly after a great pass from Kalinic.

Kalinic hit the crossbar late in the first half, and VAR was needed to determine whether Daniele Rugani had committed a handball following the chance, but the Rossoneri were not given a penalty to end the half.

Godfred Akoto Boafo of Business Insider was impressed with his block:

The first chance of the second half fell to Giorgio Chiellini, who missed with a header, and Kessie fired a wild shot over the bar. Biglia's nightmare outing soon came to an end, and Manuel Locatelli and Luca Antonelli were both introduced, as Milan desperately needed some added creativity.

Before either could have any impact, however, Higuain doubled the lead. Dybala played a fantastic dummy that freed up the former Napoli man, and Higuain cut on to his right foot before unleashing another fine strike.

Per Bleacher Report's Adam Digby, Pipita was the clear difference in the match:

And the Bianconeri pushed for a third goal, with Chiellini hitting the crossbar after a great delivery from Dybala.

Andrea Barzagli's introduction effectively saw Juventus close up shop, and Blaise Matuidi added some extra steel to the midfield. Milan fans started to leave well before the final whistle as the Bianconeri easily played out the contest.