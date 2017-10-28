Phil Foden, England Rally Past Spain to Win 2017 U-17 World Cup

Bikas Das/Associated Press

England produced a superb comeback to beat Spain 5-2 and claim the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Saturday.

Spain went 2-0 up through goals from Sergio Gomez, but Rhian Brewster pulled one back just before half-time to put the Young Lions firmly back into the game.

Morgan Gibbs-White then levelled on the hour mark before Phil Foden put England ahead for the first time in the match.

It then got even better for England, as goals from Marc Guehi and a second from Foden late on confirmed the win and sparked big celebrations.

England U17 manager Steve Cooper named an unchanged team for the game, with the two lineups shared on Twitter:

Spain got off to a strong start after England failed to clear a cross properly, allowing Gomez to flick home from close range and open the scoring inside 10 minutes.

England were seeing plenty of possession but fell further behind on the half-hour mark, with Gomez picking up a pass in the box before taking a touch and smashing it home.

The goal was his fourth in the tournament, only Abel Ruiz having scored more for Spain, as noted by Squawka Football:

Despite going two goals down, England refused to buckle and were rewarded just before half-time as Brewster headed home Ryan Sessegnon's cross to give England hope.

Cooper's side had chances to level, as Brewster's free-kick was tipped over the bar before Foden had a low shot deflected for a corner.

However, the equaliser did come on 58 minutes. Foden slid the ball through to Sessegnon to cross for Gibbs-White to fire home from close range.

Suddenly, Spain looked drained of confidence, and England continued their charge.

This time the cross came from Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Foden on hand to finish at the far post and put his side ahead for the first time in the match.

With time running out, England then made the game safe, courtesy of Guehi slotting home from close range after Spain could not clear a free kick.

Foden, who has been one of the stars of the tournament, then grabbed his second after being sent racing clear on goal and firing between the goalkeeper's legs, confirming England's place as under-17 world champions.

Former England striker Gary Lineker was quick to offer his congratulations:

The win also confirms what a successful year it has been for England's youth teams. Their record was illustrated by the official England Twitter account:

The final victory was a superb result for England, who showed great resilience and character to come back from being 2-0 down. Their willingness to attack was richly rewarded, and this is a team with real quality and promise for the future.