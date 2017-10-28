Arsenal Complete Comeback, Beat Swansea City 2-1 in 2017-18 Premier League

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal fell behind early against Swansea City during Saturday's Premier League action, but the Gunners came from behind in the second half to win 2-1.

Sam Clucas gave Swansea the lead in the first half, but the Gunners came to life after the break, and Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey turned the situation around.

Here's a look at the teamsheet, via Arsenal FC News:

Arsenal dominated possession early and had a couple of good looks on goal through Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez, with the latter drawing the first good save from Lukasz Fabianski.

The visitors dealt with the pressure well, and as the half wore on, the Gunners appeared to grow frustrated. Nacho Monreal missed the target with a wild effort, summing up Arsenal's early efforts.

And after 22 minutes, Swans took the lead against the run of play. Tammy Abraham unlocked the Arsenal defence with a clever pass, and Clucas kept his cool to steer the ball home.

Per James Olley of the London Evening Standard, the pass was key:

The Gunners went looking for an immediate answer, but Kolasinac fired wide. A late push to end the half saw Clucas shoot wide and Petr Cech deny Jordan Ayew after a Per Mertesacker blunder, while Fabianski made a strong save on Sanchez.

Per football.london's Charles Watts, Swansea had the better chances to double their lead before the break, with Ayew's miss standing out:

Arsenal's efficiency in front of goal improved after the break, and it was Kolasinac who tied things up after 51 minutes. The Bosnian fired home after a ball deflected into his path.

Coral couldn't help themselves:

The Swans thought they had reclaimed the lead just moments later, as Abraham scored from close range, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Laurent Koscielny missed a glorious chance to give his side the lead, heading a Sanchez free-kick wide from just mere yards out.

The pace remained high early in the second half, and Ramsey completed Arsenal's comeback before the hour mark following another great run from Kolasinac.

Per OptaJoe, Ramsey set a personal mark with the strike:

He nearly doubled his tally shortly after but couldn't keep his shot from the edge of the box down and fired over. Arsenal kept pushing, with Alexandre Lacazette firing a shot at Fabianski and Hector Bellerin hitting the crossbar with a spectacular volley.

Swansea also had their chances, and Abraham caused a scare for the Emirates Stadium crowd, aiming a shot narrowly wide. On the other side of the pitch, Olivier Giroud missed the chance to put the match away, firing a volley wide.

The visitors were unable to muster a late push, however, and Arsenal were not left to rue their wastefulness.