    La Liga Intends to Use Video Technology for 2018-19 Season, Per Juan Luis Larrea

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 26: New VAR System prior the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
    Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

    Juan Luis Larrea, the president of the Spanish football federation, has confirmed La Liga will seek to introduce a video assistant referee (VAR) system into their matches next season. 

    Speaking about the decision on Cadena SER (h/t Sky Sports), Larrea insisted football is moving into a different age and the Spanish top flight will move forward in line with that.

    "For next season," he said when quizzed about the potential implementation of VAR. "That is our intention. Technology is now coming into football and you have to accept it."

    Larrea went on to add the technology will undergo rigorous testing before La Liga begins to use the system in full, with 70 matches set to be used as trials. 

    TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: President FIGC Carlo Tavecchio (C) and Juan Luis Larrea (R) attend during the Italian Football Federation Gala Dinner at Turin Egyptian Museum on October 5, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    As things stand, La Liga is the only major European league not to use goal-line technology. Per Joe Wright of Goal, the division's president, Javier Tebas, said in the summer of 2016 it had declined the chance to tap into the equipment as "it costs a lot of money to have it."

    Should La Liga have VAR in place for the 2018-19 season it'd be following on from Serie A. The Italian top flight introduced the video refereeing system at the beginning of the current campaign.

    As noted in the report, in Serie A a referee can review footage to alter a decision when it comes to goals, red cards, penalties and instances of mistaken identity.

    Per David Amoyal of ESPN FC, the new technology means supporters have to think twice before lauding a goal:

    Bleacher Report's Gianni Vershueren also commented on the lack of clarity on how to get the best out of the system at the moment:

    Big names in Serie A have also had their say on VAR, with some of the reviews far from positive. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said football in Italy will "become like baseball in the United States, we stay 10 hours at the stadium eating peanuts," per Sky Sports.

    Meanwhile, Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made it clear he isn't a fan either. "It's no longer football—it's turning into water polo," he said in August, per ESPN FC. "It takes too long. I didn't celebrate when we were awarded a penalty because six minutes had passed."

    Adam Shergold of the MailOnline reported in March the Premier League could use VAR after the International Football Association Board completes a two-year testing process, which would be the 2018/19 season at the earliest

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane in Doubt for Man Utd Game

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Top 25 Talents from U17 World Cup 🔥

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Owner Still Trying to Keep Ozil & Alexis

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca to Rename Stadium 'Nou Camp Grifols'?!

      Pete Jenson for MailOnline
      via Mail Online