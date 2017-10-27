Liverpool vs. Huddersfield: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town are targeting another major Premier League upset in their trip to face Liverpool on Saturday, with the Reds still reeling from their 4-1 dismantling against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

The Terriers ended a six-match winless run after downing United 2-1 at John Smith's Stadium in Week 9, but they have failed to win a league match away from home since they defeated Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool are only one point above Huddersfield leading into Saturday's clash, but a home win could push them back within touching distance of the Premier League top four.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's side have been held to draws in their last two home league matches (against Burnley and Manchester United), and the German tactician can ill afford to see another winnable chance evade his grasp.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's encounter, complete with team news, live-stream information and a match preview.

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: CNBC (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool are still missing a host of key men for Saturday's home fixture, as Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne—the latter two of whom are still yet to feature this season—continue their recovery from injuries.

There is a doubt as to whether Georginio Wijnaldum will be involved against Huddersfield, however, after Klopp confirmed prior to Sunday's defeat at Tottenham that a knee injury would keep him sidelined, per This Is Anfield:

James Milner deputised for the Dutchman and could do so again on Saturday, although Philippe Coutinho could also be moved back, with Daniel Sturridge fitting in up top alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool defence could be altered after Dejan Lovren's poor performance saw him hooked after only half an hour against Spurs, with Joe Gomez potentially moving to centre-back and James Milner moving to full-back.

Huddersfield confirmed Elias Kachunga's early withdrawal from the recent win over United, though the forward took to Twitter after that result to soothe any fears over his back issue:

One man who will be missing at Anfield is Denmark under-21 international Philip Billing, whom the club recently confirmed will be out for 12 weeks following ankle surgery.

Terriers manager David Wagner is fortunate Kachunga looks to be his only uncertainty before Saturday's match, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Kasey Palmer among the more long-term absentees.

Preview

Premier League newcomers Huddersfield will present a new foe for top-flight old boys Liverpool, but the dugout will witness a reunion between best friends Klopp and Wagner.

There's a lot on the line for both sides considering we're still in the early throngs of the 2017-18 campaign, and The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani hinted there may be a sense of aggression lacking as a result of their relationship:

Saturday's match will be the first competitive meeting between the former master and apprentice, although it was the younger Wagner who defended Klopp following Liverpool's disappointing run of form.

He spoke to German daily Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld):



"I can understand the criticism for the lack of points. But I don't understand the criticism for the performances. I don't have a clue what the folks expect. How they create chances, how they defend—that's cinema at its best. You couldn't play the game much better.

"But in the end the marble needs to be put over the line. They can wait with that for one more match, and then get on a roll."

The Terriers weren't as poetic in their play against United and made do with a slim minority of possession, as Match of the Day testified to just how rare their feat was:

And while that result will have undoubtedly rediscovered the Terriers' sense of bite and confidence to venture against bigger teams, Liverpool's morale will have only been dented by Sunday's miserable trip to Wembley.

Liverpool have leaked only one of the 16 goals conceded in the league this season at Anfield, but a questionable Reds back line is almost certain to give the travelling Terriers their share of scoring chances.