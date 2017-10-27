Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will collide on Saturday in a key clash between two teams tied for second in the Premier League and in hot pursuit of leaders Manchester City.

Both teams sit five points off the Citizens as things stand, and Spurs look the far more capable team of late after winning their last four league games.

United succumbed at Huddersfield Town last time out for their first defeat of the season, one day before Spurs lifted their spirits with a 4-1 hammering of Liverpool.

Despite Tottenham's hot streak, the north Londoners will be wary of the fact they've lost their last three trips to Old Trafford without scoring a goal.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's early kick-off, along with all the latest team news and live-stream information.

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), CNBC (U.S.)

Team News

The return of centre-back Phil Jones is a promising thought for United fans after his withdrawal from the defeat at Huddersfield caused concern.

Manager Jose Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports after Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea City (h/t TalkSport): "There were no injuries either, so it is a good day. I believe that Phil Jones will be fit for Saturday against Tottenham, but apart from that I have no news."

Even more promising for the Red Devils is the possibility that Eric Bailly will return to the fold in time for the visit of Tottenham, although injury analyst Ben Dinnery said Saturday's clash would be too early for others:

A comeback for Bailly may be too premature, however, as BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice provided more quotes from Mourinho:

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reported there are question marks over the fitness of Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford after they "picked up knocks" against the Swans, meaning a potential shuffle in midfield and attack.

Left-back Ben Davies should be available once again for Spurs after illness, and Dinnery also wrote that Mousa Dembele was back in training, while Victor Wanyama remains sidelined.

Preview

As the fine margins by which these two teams are separated indicates, this is perhaps the most competitive Tottenham team we've seen in terms of quality and stature.

However, recent years have still illustrated a divide between the two—in United's favour—when it comes to beating their fellow Premier League big guns, per ESPN FC's Dale Johnson:

But manager Mauricio Pochettino is gradually building this Spurs squad into a lineup capable of altering that trend, and a lot of pressure falls on leading Premier League scorer Harry Kane to break Old Trafford lines on Saturday.

United are yet to concede a goal at home in league competition this season, but Kane could change that if his current form continues, as recently illustrated by football writer Sacha Pisani:

The England international netted twice in the 4-1 beating of Liverpool on Sunday, while United frontman Romelu Lukaku has simmered and is without a goal in his last four meetings.

Mourinho recently attracted some criticism for not showing much adventure in their stalemate at Liverpool, and the home fans will hope to witness a bit more verve in their side's attempt to move away from Spurs in the table.