    Rhian Brewster Hat-Trick Fires England Past Brazil in U-17 World Cup Semi-Final

    October 25, 2017

    Rhian Brewster scored his second hat-trick in as many games at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup on Wednesday, propelling England to a 3-1 win over Brazil and into the tournament final.

    In a thrilling first period, Brewster netted two poacher's finishes either side of an equaliser from Brazil's Wesley.

    After the break, the South American side applied pressure and missed chances to level things up for a second time. At the other end, the young Liverpool striker showed them how it's done, making it 3-1 late in the game and completing back-to-back trebles after his hat-trick against the United States in the quarter-finals.

    England will find out who they face in Saturday's final later on Wednesday, as African champions Mali take on European champions Spain.

              

