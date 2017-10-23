EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 10 Premier League Fixtures

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

All eyes will be on the top clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Week 10 of the 2017-18 Premier League season, pitting two of the league's top three clubs against each other.

United suffered their first loss of the campaign in Week 9 but remain strong title contenders. Spurs have steadily improved their form and beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Arsenal host Swansea City, Liverpool host Huddersfield Town, Chelsea visit Bournemouth and Manchester City face West Bromwich Albion.

Here's a look at the fixture list, complete with picks—for the full schedule, visit WhoScored.com:

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Draw

Watford vs. Stoke City: Draw

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City: City

Arsenal vs. Swansea: Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: West Ham

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield: Liverpool

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton: Brighton

Leicester City vs. Everton: Draw

Burnley vs. Newcastle United: Burnley

Top Players

The battle of the strikers will take center stage during Saturday's clash at Old Trafford. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku sit at the top of the scorer's rankings, with the Englishman sporting a one-goal lead.

Kane pushed himself into the lead with a brace against Liverpool, one of his best showings of the young season so far. The 24-year-old also grabbed an assist and was dangerous throughout the contest.

Per the UEFA Champions League's official Twitter account, it has been an excellent year for Kane:

Lukaku didn't find any similar success against Huddersfield, who did an excellent job of isolating the Belgian. He provided Marcus Rashford the team's only goal, courtesy of a fantastic cross.

Per blogger Liam Canning, he was one of the few players who stood out against Huddersfield:

Lukaku has struggled against top clubs in the past and is starting to develop something of a reputation as a bully who does most of his damage against the Premier League's minnows. A good showing against Spurs would silence his critics, but won't come easy.

Compatriots Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld make up one of the Premier League's best defensive duos, and Spurs have conceded just once in their last three matches.

United also have an efficient defence, but one that has been hit hard by injuries of late. Victor Lindelof has failed to impress, but United have few other options after Phil Jones walked off the pitch with an injury during the weekend.

Daley Blind could be an option―although he hasn't been at his best this season―but either way, United's defence is not set up for success against a surging Spurs attack.