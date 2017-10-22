La Liga Results 2017 Week 9: Final Scores and Updated Table After Sunday

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid moved into third place in La Liga after a comfortable victory over Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead through a Paulo Oliveira own goal before Marco Asensio powered home and Marcelo then capped the win with a fierce strike.

Earlier in the day, Atletico Madrid won at Celta Vigo, while Villarreal cruised past Las Palmas and Leganes continued their fine start with a victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Sunday's Results

Villarreal 4-0 Las Palmas

Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Leganes 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 25 (23)

2. Valencia 21 (15)

3. Real Madrid 20 (11)

4. Atletico Madrid 19 (9)

5. Leganes 17 (5)

6. Villarreal 16 (5)

7. Real Betis 16 (2)

8. Sevilla 16 (1)

9. Real Sociedad 13 (2)

10. Celta Vigo 11 (4)

11. Athletic Bilbao 11 (0)

12. Levante 11 (-2)

13. Getafe 9 (1)

14. Espanyol 9 (-4)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 8 (-7)

16. Eibar 7 (-17)

17. Girona 6 (-6)

18. Las Palmas 6 (-15)

19. Alaves 3 (-11)

20. Malaga 1 (-16)

For the full table, visit WhoScored.com by clicking here.

Recap

Eibar got off to a strong start against Real Madrid, perhaps inspired by Los Blancos' poor home form—they had won just one of four in La Liga going into the game.

The visitors were also a little unfortunate with the opener, as Asensio's cross deflected off Sergio Ramos and defender Oliveira before it found the back of the net.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan said he was unsure who would be claiming the goal:

There were no doubts at all about Madrid's second, as Asensio fired a half-volley home after a good cross from Isco.

The 21-year-old is now Madrid's top scorer in the league with three goals, as noted by La Liga's official Twitter account:

Madrid could have made it three, but Cristiano Ronaldo was denied, his disappointment noted by Corrigan:

A third goal did duly arrive, as Marcelo played a one-two with Karim Benzema before he buried his shot past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Zinedine Zidane will surely welcome the win after already seeing his side drop points at home to Valencia, Levante and Real Betis in La Liga this season.

Atletico Madrid are a place and a point behind Madrid after a solitary goal from Kevin Gameiro in the 28th minute secured a win over Celta Vigo.

Football writer Kieran Canning noted how it was a classic performance from Diego Simeone's side:

The win also means Atletico are still unbeaten on their travels in the Spanish top flight this year, as shown by La Liga:

It was a hard-fought victory for Atletico and one that was needed after their disappointing UEFA Champions League draw at FK Qarabag on Wednesday.

Simeone's side have not been at their best so far this season but remain in touch with the leaders and will surely improve as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, it was another good day for Villarreal and Cedric Bakambu, who maintained his red-hot form with the opener just after half-time.

Bakambu now has eight league goals in eight appearances for Villarreal this season, per WhoScored.com.

Mario Gaspar then added a second before a Ximo Navarro own goal made it 3-0 as Las Palmas wilted under the pressure, as noted by football writer Simon Harrison:

Nicola Sansone then made it 4-0 in stoppage time to secure a win that sends Villarreal into sixth place in the table.

Sunday's only other game saw Leganes secure a narrow 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Claudio Beauvue scored the only goal of the game to fire the hosts into fifth after nine games.

Part of Leganes' success this season has been their defence, which is currently the meanest in Europe, per Opta:

Asier Garitano's side have only scored eight goals in La Liga this season but were comfortable against Athletic Bilbao, who have struggled following Ernesto Valverde's departure to Barcelona and finish the day down in 11th.