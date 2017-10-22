Harry Kane Shines as Tottenham Cruise Past Liverpool in 4-1 Win

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur cruised to another Premier League win on Sunday, as star striker Harry Kane scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

Kane and Heung-Min Son took advantage of defensive miscues to give the hosts an early two-goal lead, and while Mohamed Salah pulled one back, another defensive error saw Dele Alli restore the advantage before half-time.

A second goal from Kane after the break all but ended the contest, giving Spurs a win that moves them up into third place in the standings.

The Daily Mirror's John Cross shared this image of the teamsheet:

It took the hosts just minutes to open the scoring, with a little help from Liverpool's struggling defence. Kieran Trippier lifted a ball over the top, and both Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez had a dreadful reaction, allowing Kane to run in and finish the chance.

Per Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett, just about everyone in the Reds defence was at fault:

And the comedy of errors wasn't over yet. Eight minutes later, Lovren completely judged a clearance wrongly, and Kane promptly played in Son with a delightful pass, giving the South Korean an open chance he did not miss.

Sports writer Sid Lowe was in awe of the pass that set him up:

Spurs nearly added a third goal three minutes later, but Son's spectacular volley smashed off the crossbar and back into play. Liverpool could barely hit back, and Emre Can's shot that flew comically high over the bar summed up their first 20 minutes.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's troops improved as the half wore on, however, and Jordan Henderson set up Salah midway through the first period to cut the deficit back to one goal. Per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, his pass rivaled Kane's earlier effort:

Lovren still looked shaky at the back, and Klopp finally ended his miserable afternoon after half an hour, introducing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his place.

Spurs got back on the front foot and threatened through Kane and Son, but open chances grew rare. The Reds would make one final mistake, however, leaving Alli unmarked to head home the 3-1 in injury time.

Matchett summed up Liverpool's first-half efforts:

The Reds started the second half on the front foot, but the first chance fell to Spurs yet again, as Kane headed wide.

The England striker has been in sensational form of late and added a second goal to his tally 10 minutes into the second half. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet completely missed Christian Eriksen's cross, and while Jan Vertonghen's initial effort was blocked, Kane fired home the rebound.

B/R Football came up with this tribute:

Liverpool had to press for an unlikely comeback, but when Philippe Coutinho thought he had scored with a brilliant shot, Hugo Lloris somehow kept the ball out of his goal with a reflex save.

The Brazilian threatened again with a curling shot that was easily saved, and Salah couldn't work the ball past Lloris, either.

Kane left the pitch late and appeared to grab his hamstring in the process, a worrying sign for Spurs. The hosts held on for the win, however, sending the Reds to a disappointing ninth place.