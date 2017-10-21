England Advance to 2017 U-17 World Cup Semi-Final with 4-1 Win over USA

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup after beating USA 4-1 in Goa, India, on Saturday.

Two goals from Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster sent the Young Lions on their way, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring the third in the second half.

Josh Sargent grabbed a goal back for the USA before Brewster sealed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game.

The 17-year-old scored from the penalty spot after he was fouled by substitute Sergino Dest, who was sent off as USA finished with 10 men.

Both managers made changes for the clash, with the two teams sharing their lineups on Twitter:

England made a great start with Brewster firing them ahead after just 11 minutes. Phil Foden was the creator, racing down the right before crossing for the striker to guide it home on the volley.

Goal's Ives Galarcep felt the Young Lions fully deserved to be ahead:

Foden and Brewster then combined again just three minutes later, with the Manchester City youngster sliding the ball through to the striker who had made a clever run. Brewster then dinked it over goalkeeper Justin Garces to double England's lead.

Two minutes later and Brewster might have had his hat-trick, but his low shot was saved at the near post by Garces. USA were looking shaky defensively up against an England attack packed with pace and precision passing.

Eurosport's Tom Adams was surprised by England's impressive showing:

Yet USA rallied and came back into the game. Tim Weah went close with a fierce shot that fizzed just wide before Ayo Akinola also pulled a shot narrowly off-target.

However, their best chance fell to Sargant, who guided a shot on to the crossbar from a corner, with the ball bouncing down before England managed to hook it clear.

Grant Wahl at Sports Illustrated felt USA were much improved but needed to be more clinical in front of goal:

England began the second half much like they did the first, as Gibbs-White tested Garces, who managed to block his shot, within minutes of the restart.

Joel Latibeaudiere then headed home from a corner, only to see his effort ruled out for a push in the buildup.

England were in complete control, as the USA struggled to cope with their high intensity pressing game, and the Young Lions appeared full of confidence as they searched for a third goal.

It eventually came just after the hour mark, with Brewster crossing for Gibbs-White to slot home from close range to cap a swift counter-attack.

USA sent on Dest and managed to grab a goal back through Sargent. Substitute Dest's cross was deflected into the forward's path, and Sargent made no mistake from close range.

Dest then went from hero to villain in stoppage time, bringing down Brewster for a penalty and given his marching orders as the last man.

Brewster made no mistake from the penalty spot, beating a diving Garces and completing a convincing win for England, who looked strong at the back and were always dangerous on the attack.

England have found goals easy to come by in this tournament, and this is an impressive victory that will boost confidence. The Young Lions are now just two games away from tournament glory.