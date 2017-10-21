    Premier League Results Week 9: 2017 EPL Standings After Saturday Matches

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Laurent Depoitre of Huddersfield Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points on Saturday with a 3-0 win against Burnley, as rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

    United were well below par in their defeat, with the newly promoted side rediscovering some of their sparkling early-season form. City were not at their best in their win either, though after going ahead thanks to a controversial Sergio Aguero penalty, they took complete control.

    Earlier in the day, Chelsea were involved in their second six-goal thriller of the week, though this time they emerged as 4-2 victors against a game Watford team. The final match on Saturday's schedule will see Southampton take on West Bromwich Albion.

    Read on for the results from Week 9 of the Premier League so far and a recap of how things played out in English football's top flight.

            

    Premier League Week 9

    Friday, October 20

    West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

                   

    Saturday, October 21

    Chelsea 4-2 Watford

    Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United

    Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

    Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

    Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth

    Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

    Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

                         

    Sunday, October 22

    Everton vs. Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

               

    For the Premier League table in full, visit the BBC Sport website.

              

    Saturday Recap

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Having looked so secure in defence in recent weeks, United were a shambles against Huddersfield in the first period after Phil Jones hobbled off to be replaced by Victor Lindelof.

    Aaron Mooy reacted quickest to a rebound to put the hosts ahead, before Lindelof got caught under a long ball forward to allow Laurent Depoitre to double the hosts' lead. The John Smith's Stadium was rocking at the break, as were United.

    Daniel Taylor of The Guardian summed up how disappointing United had been at the back:

    In the second half, Jose Mourinho's men were expected to up the ante in search of a route back into the game, though any substantial pressure took a while to surface. With 11 minutes left, they halved the deficit thanks to Marcus Rashford's header, setting up a nervy finish.

    But the Red Devils couldn't find an equaliser, giving Huddersfield their first win over United since 1952 and City a big edge in the title race.

    At the Etihad Stadium, there was controversy in the first period as Aguero fired the home side ahead from the spot. That was after Bernardo Silva fell to the floor after a challenge from Burnley stopper Nick Pope.

    Aguero put City ahead with a first-half penalty.
    Aguero put City ahead with a first-half penalty.Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Per journalist Chris Smith and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, there was some disagreement as to whether Silva had taken a dive:

    Burnley did show some threat in the second period, but Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane were on hand to make the game safe for the hosts, capitalising fully on United's slip-up.

    The place for drama is Stamford Bridge as things stand. After a barnstorming 3-3 draw against Roma in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Chelsea were involved in yet another cracker.

    Pedro put the Blues ahead early on before strikes from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra either side of half time gave Marco Silva's men a deserved lead. Richarlison then missed a couple of brilliant chances to make it 3-1 to Watford.

    Azpilicueta grabbed a late winner for Chelsea.
    Azpilicueta grabbed a late winner for Chelsea.David Ramos/Getty Images

    Chelsea were able to grow into the game as a result, with Michy Batshuayi levelling the game up before Cesar Azpilicueta edged them in front three minutes from time. Batshuayi added a fourth in the 95th minute.

    The Belgium international posted the following on his Twitter account after the game as he added to his reputation of a super sub:

    Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, the Watford boss felt as though his team was hard done by in defeat:

    Other notable results on Saturday included vital away wins for Bournemouth and Leicester City. The former hung on at Stoke City to win 2-1 after taking a two-goal lead, while the Foxes, with Michael Appleton taking over from the deposed Craig Shakespeare, followed suit, stemming a Swansea City fightback to win by the same scoreline.

    After beating Chelsea last week, Crystal Palace were brought back down to earth against Newcastle United, as a late Mikel Merino header earned all three points for the Magpies.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Huddersfield Stun Man Utd 2-1

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City Crush Burnley 3-0

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Battle to Watford Win

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Questions Man Utd's Attitude After Loss

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report