Premier League Results Week 9: 2017 EPL Standings After Saturday Matches

Premier League Results Week 9: 2017 EPL Standings After Saturday MatchesOctober 21, 2017
Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points on Saturday with a 3-0 win against Burnley, as rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.
United were well below par in their defeat, with the newly promoted side rediscovering some of their sparkling early-season form. City were not at their best in their win either, though after going ahead thanks to a controversial Sergio Aguero penalty, they took complete control.
Earlier in the day, Chelsea were involved in their second six-goal thriller of the week, though this time they emerged as 4-2 victors against a game Watford team. The final match on Saturday's schedule will see Southampton take on West Bromwich Albion.
Read on for the results from Week 9 of the Premier League so far and a recap of how things played out in English football's top flight.
Premier League Week 9
Friday, October 20
West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday, October 21
Chelsea 4-2 Watford
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth
Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City
Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion
Sunday, October 22
Everton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
For the Premier League table in full, visit the BBC Sport website.
Saturday Recap
Having looked so secure in defence in recent weeks, United were a shambles against Huddersfield in the first period after Phil Jones hobbled off to be replaced by Victor Lindelof.
Aaron Mooy reacted quickest to a rebound to put the hosts ahead, before Lindelof got caught under a long ball forward to allow Laurent Depoitre to double the hosts' lead. The John Smith's Stadium was rocking at the break, as were United.
Daniel Taylor of The Guardian summed up how disappointing United had been at the back:
Daniel Taylor @DTguardian
Don't want to be too cruel but in the ten minutes since Victor Lindelof came on MUFC have conceded as many goals as previous eight PL games2017-10-21 14:43:29
In the second half, Jose Mourinho's men were expected to up the ante in search of a route back into the game, though any substantial pressure took a while to surface. With 11 minutes left, they halved the deficit thanks to Marcus Rashford's header, setting up a nervy finish.
But the Red Devils couldn't find an equaliser, giving Huddersfield their first win over United since 1952 and City a big edge in the title race.
At the Etihad Stadium, there was controversy in the first period as Aguero fired the home side ahead from the spot. That was after Bernardo Silva fell to the floor after a challenge from Burnley stopper Nick Pope.
Per journalist Chris Smith and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, there was some disagreement as to whether Silva had taken a dive:
Chris Smith @cdsmith789
Can see Bernardo Silva being retrospectively banned for that dive.2017-10-21 14:29:30
Sam Tighe 🐯 @stighefootball
Thoughts on the Bernardo "dive"? Looks like Pope's knee pins his foot down, so theatrical yes, but still a penalty?2017-10-21 15:00:53
Burnley did show some threat in the second period, but Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane were on hand to make the game safe for the hosts, capitalising fully on United's slip-up.
The place for drama is Stamford Bridge as things stand. After a barnstorming 3-3 draw against Roma in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Chelsea were involved in yet another cracker.
Pedro put the Blues ahead early on before strikes from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra either side of half time gave Marco Silva's men a deserved lead. Richarlison then missed a couple of brilliant chances to make it 3-1 to Watford.
Chelsea were able to grow into the game as a result, with Michy Batshuayi levelling the game up before Cesar Azpilicueta edged them in front three minutes from time. Batshuayi added a fourth in the 95th minute.
The Belgium international posted the following on his Twitter account after the game as he added to his reputation of a super sub:
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi
Calling for Batsman ? 🦇 I got yall ⚽️😝⚽️ https://t.co/tFPHP4sFO52017-10-21 13:40:12
Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, the Watford boss felt as though his team was hard done by in defeat:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Silva: "Really unfair result. We didn't deserve this. Even only one point is not fair to us. But that's football" #cfc2017-10-21 14:06:54
Other notable results on Saturday included vital away wins for Bournemouth and Leicester City. The former hung on at Stoke City to win 2-1 after taking a two-goal lead, while the Foxes, with Michael Appleton taking over from the deposed Craig Shakespeare, followed suit, stemming a Swansea City fightback to win by the same scoreline.
After beating Chelsea last week, Crystal Palace were brought back down to earth against Newcastle United, as a late Mikel Merino header earned all three points for the Magpies.