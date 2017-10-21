Premier League Results Week 9: 2017 EPL Standings After Saturday Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points on Saturday with a 3-0 win against Burnley, as rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

United were well below par in their defeat, with the newly promoted side rediscovering some of their sparkling early-season form. City were not at their best in their win either, though after going ahead thanks to a controversial Sergio Aguero penalty, they took complete control.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea were involved in their second six-goal thriller of the week, though this time they emerged as 4-2 victors against a game Watford team. The final match on Saturday's schedule will see Southampton take on West Bromwich Albion.

Read on for the results from Week 9 of the Premier League so far and a recap of how things played out in English football's top flight.

Premier League Week 9

Friday, October 20

West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, October 21

Chelsea 4-2 Watford

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth

Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Sunday, October 22

Everton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

For the Premier League table in full, visit the BBC Sport website.

Saturday Recap

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Having looked so secure in defence in recent weeks, United were a shambles against Huddersfield in the first period after Phil Jones hobbled off to be replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Aaron Mooy reacted quickest to a rebound to put the hosts ahead, before Lindelof got caught under a long ball forward to allow Laurent Depoitre to double the hosts' lead. The John Smith's Stadium was rocking at the break, as were United.

Daniel Taylor of The Guardian summed up how disappointing United had been at the back:

In the second half, Jose Mourinho's men were expected to up the ante in search of a route back into the game, though any substantial pressure took a while to surface. With 11 minutes left, they halved the deficit thanks to Marcus Rashford's header, setting up a nervy finish.

But the Red Devils couldn't find an equaliser, giving Huddersfield their first win over United since 1952 and City a big edge in the title race.

At the Etihad Stadium, there was controversy in the first period as Aguero fired the home side ahead from the spot. That was after Bernardo Silva fell to the floor after a challenge from Burnley stopper Nick Pope.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Per journalist Chris Smith and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, there was some disagreement as to whether Silva had taken a dive:

Burnley did show some threat in the second period, but Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane were on hand to make the game safe for the hosts, capitalising fully on United's slip-up.

The place for drama is Stamford Bridge as things stand. After a barnstorming 3-3 draw against Roma in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Chelsea were involved in yet another cracker.

Pedro put the Blues ahead early on before strikes from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra either side of half time gave Marco Silva's men a deserved lead. Richarlison then missed a couple of brilliant chances to make it 3-1 to Watford.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea were able to grow into the game as a result, with Michy Batshuayi levelling the game up before Cesar Azpilicueta edged them in front three minutes from time. Batshuayi added a fourth in the 95th minute.

The Belgium international posted the following on his Twitter account after the game as he added to his reputation of a super sub:

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, the Watford boss felt as though his team was hard done by in defeat:

Other notable results on Saturday included vital away wins for Bournemouth and Leicester City. The former hung on at Stoke City to win 2-1 after taking a two-goal lead, while the Foxes, with Michael Appleton taking over from the deposed Craig Shakespeare, followed suit, stemming a Swansea City fightback to win by the same scoreline.

After beating Chelsea last week, Crystal Palace were brought back down to earth against Newcastle United, as a late Mikel Merino header earned all three points for the Magpies.