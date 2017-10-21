Michy Batshuayi Caps Late Chelsea Rally to Beat Watford 4-2

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Substitute Michy Batshuayi and defender Cesar Azpilicueta scored inside the final 20 minutes to help Chelsea win a six-goal thriller against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues triumphed 4-2 to move above the Hornets into fourth in the Premier League after coming back from 2-1 down in the second half. Watford had gone in front after goals by Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra cancelled out a wonder strike by Pedro.

It was left to Batshuayi to come off the bench to score twice, either side of Azpilicueta's lead-taking goal, to get the champions back on track.

The big team news for Chelsea involved the return from injury of striker Alvaro Morata. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger came in at the heart of defence, while Azpilicueta moved to right wing-back in place of the injured Victor Moses, per the club's official Twitter account:

Watford fielded a familiar lineup, with Brazilian Richarlison leading a team full of flair and craft, per the club:

Rudiger was called into action early, as a low cross from Pereyra prompted some concern in the Chelsea back three as it flashed across the box.

The Blues were understandably nervy following recent defeats in the league. It was left to Pedro to settle the side down on 12 minutes, when he swept in a shot off the post after being played in by Eden Hazard following a short corner.

The sweet finish continued Pedro's fine form in this calendar year, per OptaJoe:

There was an element of controversy about the awarding of a corner before the goal. It was a decision bemoaned by Ron Walker of the Watford Observer:

Controversy aside, Chelsea should have been two up when Hazard and Morata combined to play in Cesc Fabregas on the break. Yet the Spanish playmaker opted for a delicate chip instead of a low drive, allowing Heurelho Gomes to save easily.

The visitors passed the ball with style and confidence but didn't test the Chelsea goal until Thibaut Courtois was forced to palm away a free-kick by Tom Cleverley on the half-hour mark.

Watford's best attacking outlet was proving to be Richarlison, who was routinely tying Azpilicueta in knots and forcing midfielders to help out. He was also pressing high, frequently making Fabregas hurry his passes.

All the Hornets' industry deserved a reward, and it came for them just before half-time. After a long throw by Jose Holebas, the ball dropped to Doucoure, and the burly midfielder rifled a shot in with the outside of his foot.

It was the last kick of the half and no more than Watford deserved after the sluggish way Chelsea had gone about trying to add to their slender lead.

By contrast, Squawka Football noted how ruthlessly efficient Doucoure has been with his chances this season:

Buoyed by their equaliser, Watford should have been 2-1 ahead barely three minutes into the second half. Richarlison had been arguably the best player on the pitch before the break, but he inexplicably sliced wide when he was presented with a tap-in thanks to a low cross from right-back Kiko Femenia.

Richarlison spared his blushes seconds later, when his quick pass teed up Pereyra to give Watford a lead they thoroughly merited.

WhoScored.com noted how much Richarlison loves life on his travels:

Richarlison continued to be a menace and soon drew Rudiger into a reckless challenge worthy of a second yellow card. The 20-year-old missed another great chance when he flashed a header wide from inside the box.

Despite being a goal down, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte substituted one striker for another, swapping the disappointing Morata for Batshuayi. The seemingly cautious move proved an inspired one when Batshuayi headed in Pedro's cross in the 71st minute.

Sky Sports Statto showed how often Batshuayi has punished the Hornets:

Another substitute, Willian, who entered the game in place of left-back Marcos Alonso, was the provider for Azpilicueta's goal with three minutes left.

OptaJoe highlighted how many goals the Blues get from the back:

There was still time for Batshuayi to complete his brace in stoppage time after a mistake by Watford centre-back Miguel Britos.

It meant the subs had saved Chelsea and Conte from another disappointing day in the league. The Blues still look disjointed, particularly at the back, but rallying from a goal down showed there are still laudable mental reserves in Conte's squad.

Watford played well enough to win, but they will rue Richarlison's two missed chances after the break.