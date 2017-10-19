    Giovanni Liberti Suspended 5 Matches for Allegedly Urinating Towards Fans

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 08: A general view of a wet corner flag inside the stadium prior to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group F Qualifier between Lithuania and England at LFF Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Italian footballer Giovanni Liberti has been handed a five-match suspension after he was accused of urinating at away supporters and "making vulgar gestures to his genital organ" during a recent Serie D fixture.

    The Sun's Duncan Wright reported Turris midfielder Liberti was allegedly spotted by the fourth official urinating toward travelling fans in a 3-3 draw with Sarnese, although the club's president, Antonio Colantonio, insisted otherwise:

    "Unfortunately, once again, we find ourselves faced with an injustice. Our player Liberti absolutely did not do what is alleged.

    "Quite simply in the warm-up area there’s a fountain near the wall and the player, ready to come onto the pitch, was drinking and adjusting his shirt, which by regulation should be inside his shorts."

    Turris will appeal the five-match suspension given to their player. Colantonio said he was "bitter about the decision" and that his player was innocent throughout the affair.

    The club needs all the help it can get this season, too, after winning only two of their opening seven matches, which has left them 15th in Serie D Girone H, only two points off the bottom two.

    Liberti started in each of his side's league matches prior to being served his suspension, and the results of his appeal look likely to have an impact on Turris' autumn schedule.

