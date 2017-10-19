Club America Rally Past Chivas with Late Renato Ibarra Goal

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Club America got the better of Chivas on Wednesday with a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the latest version of El Super Clasico.

Down 1-0 in the second half, Oribe Peralta and Renato Ibarra combined for two goals in three minutes to take control. This explosion was enough to win the match, which was rescheduled from Sept. 23 due to the massive earthquake that hit Mexico City.

While Guadalajara had been successful at Estadio Azteca in the past, America earned its first regular-season home win in this rivalry since 2013.

The visitors appeared poised to steal three points with a 1-0 late lead, but these two quick goals led to an America win:

While this matchup pits together two of the most successful clubs in Liga MX, the teams have been going in different directions this season.

America remains a top contender for the Apertura title and are nearly guaranteed a playoff spot, Chivas have done a poor job of defending their Clausura championship and will have to fight just to avoid ending up in last place.

The squad now has just one win in 13 matches this season.

Still, the rivalry and fan support ensure this battle remains exciting regardless of their spots in the table, and that was the case in this one from start to finish.

Even with Rodolfo Pizarro out due to suspension, Chivas looked as good offensively as they have all season, controlling possession while attacking in the final third.

Tom Marshall of ESPN FC broke down the early effort:

Guadalajara controlled 66 percent of possession in the first half, doubled the shot attempts and were responsible for four of the five shots on goal. However, they had nothing to show for it with a 0-0 score after the first 45 minutes.

There were close calls on both sides, but neither team could turn these chances into goals as the match remained scoreless.

Chivas finally turned their strong play into a score in the 55th minute when Carlos Cisneros fired a shot from outside the box into the back of the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

However, the game changed in an instant when America scored back-to-back goals in the 71st and 73rd minute.

Cesar Hernandez of ESPN FC summed up the surprise with the first score from Peralta:

This opened the floodgates, with America following it up with a second score from Ibarra to take the 2-1 lead. The home team dominated the action from there, leaving Guadalajara with few chances at the equalizer.

ESPN's Eric Gomez discussed the broader effect of this match:

This was the first of three straight home matches for America, which will face Necaxa in Liga MX and then Cruz Azul in a Copa MX battle. Chivas will stay on the road for a matchup against Veracruz before hosting Atlas in the Copa MX.

All match statistics courtesy of ESPN FC.