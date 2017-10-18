Champions League Results 2017: Updated Tables After Wednesday Group-Stage Scores

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Lionel Messi netted his 100th goal in European competition on Wednesday, as Barcelona breezed past Olympiacos 3-1 at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League.

After an own goal saw the Blaugrana take the lead, their task was made tougher by a red card for Gerard Pique. But Messi's century goal, coming from a free-kick, made the game safe in the second half, ensuring Barcelona preserved their perfect record in this year's competition.

Paris Saint-Germain also have a perfect record, with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe all on the scoresheet in a routine 4-0 victory over Anderlecht. Manchester United also have three wins from three after beating Benfica 1-0.

The game of the night came at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Roma played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Read on for the results in full from Wednesday's fixtures, the latest group standings and a recap of another exciting night in Europe's premier club competition.

Wednesday Results and Standings

Benfica 0-1 Manchester United

CSKA Moscow 0-2 Basel

Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

Anderlecht 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea 3-3 Roma

Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos

Juventus 2-1 Sporting CP

Group A

1. Manchester United (9)

2. Basel (6)

3. CSKA Moscow (3)

4. Benfica (0)

Group B

1. Paris Saint-Germain (9)

2. Bayern Munich (6)

3. Celtic (3)

4. Anderlecht (0)

Group C

1. Chelsea (7)

2. Roma (5)

3. Atletico Madrid (4)

4. Qarabag (1)

Group D

1. Barcelona (9)

2. Juventus (6)

3. Sporting CP (3)

4. Olympiacos (0)

Wednesday Recap

At the Camp Nou, Barcelona were totally dominant in a lopsided first period, with Dimitris Nikolaou turning Gerard Deulofeu's cross into his own net to open the scoring. However, Pique was given his marching orders on the stroke of half-time to complicate matters.

The red card came in bizarre circumstances, as the defender appeared to put his side 2-0 up initially, before he was issued with a second yellow card. Replays showed Pique had deliberately handled the ball.

That didn't stop Barcelona from looking the superior side, though, and Messi stroked home his landmark goal from a dead ball after the break:

Lucas Digne settled this one for Barcelona with a third, while the visitors added a late consolation through Nikolaou.

The other game in Group D was a fascinating one, too, as Juventus rallied from an early setback against Sporting CP to keep the pressure on Barcelona.

An own goal from Alex Sandro put the Portuguese side in front, but Miralem Pjanic showed off his set-piece prowess with a brilliant equaliser from a free-kick. Then Mario Mandzukic netted a late winner for last season's runners-up.

Mbappe opened the scoring early on for PSG in their Group B match against Anderlecht and in doing so broke a competition record, per the Champions League Twitter feed:

Cavani added a second for the visitors before the interval to put the Ligue 1 side in total control. A second-half free-kick from Neymar and another goal from Angel Di Maria completed another excellent European display from Unai Emery's team.

Bayern Munich appear to be in a strong position to finish second in the group, as they breezed past Celtic 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller put the hosts ahead, and as we can see courtesy of WhoScored.com, he has been prolific throughout his career in the Champions League:

Joshua Kimmich continued his excellent start to the season with a second goal before Mats Hummels made the match completely safe.

At the Bridge, Roma rallied from two goals down to lead 3-2 at Chelsea, with Edin Dzeko firing in a couple of brilliant goals, including a stunning left-footed volley.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin commented on a wonderful finish from the Bosnian:

Eventually it wasn't enough for the Italians to earn a memorable win, as Eden Hazard grabbed his second of the night to make it 3-3. Both teams will be content with a point, though, as Atletico Madrid stumbled to a shock 0-0 draw at Qarabag.

In Group A, Benfica's Mile Svilar became the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history but dropped a clanger to allow United to pick up a 1-0 win on the road thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal. Basel are three points behind the Red Devils after a 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow.