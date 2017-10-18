Chelsea, Roma Draw in Champions League Match; Eden Hazard, Edin Dzeko Earn Brace

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Well, that was fun.

Chelsea and Roma didn't play inspiring defense during their Champions League matchup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but it's hard to imagine anyone watching cared. The resulting 3-3 draw was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, highlighted by braces from Eden Hazard and Edin Dzeko.

David Luiz and Aleksandar Kolarov also scored for Chelsea and Roma, respectively.

Squawka Football shared the game stats from the exciting contest:

The draw left Chelsea atop Group C with seven points, while Roma remained in second on five points. The result may have been most disappointing for Atletico Madrid, which lost ground on both clubs and sit at just two points after three matches.

Both teams will take the point, though it was likely a bit sweeter for Roma earning it away from home:

Luiz opened the scoring in the 11th minute. He attempted to play a through ball into the box for Alvaro Morata but had the pass blocked. It took a fortuitous deflection back into the path of Luiz, however, and the Brazilian pounced, curling a beautiful shot past an outstretched Alisson.

That earned Luiz some justified plaudits following the strike:

The fact that he struck from range shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as OptaJoe noted:

Chelsea then doubled their advantage in the 40th minute. Morata's cross found its way to Hazard in the box and the superstar didn't miss, slotting home the contest's second goal.

That ended Hazard's goalless streak in the Champions League:

Rather than fold, however, Roma answered almost instantly.

Kolarov took things into his own hands on the left wing, breaking down and beating two Chelsea players to free himself for a shot in the box before blasting an earth-shattering strike past Thibaut Courtois into the top corner.

It was a deserved goal, as Henry Winter of The Times noted:



Roma were just warming up.

Dzeko played the part of the hero starting in the 64th minute. Federico Fazio sent a long pass over the top of Chelsea's defense to Dzeko who brilliantly didn't take a touch to control the ball but rather smashed a first-time volley past Courtois.

Six minutes later, Kolarov's free kick into the box was met by Dzeko's head, as the Bosnian forward nodded his effort past Courtois once again.

Dzeko basically broke the Internet with his impressive brace:

Hazard wasn't keen on allowing Dzeko to remain the hero, however. Pedro's cross into the box in the 75th minute found the dynamic Belgian, who flicked a header beyond Alisson's reach to equalize at 3-3.

Neither team could find a winner, and the breathless affair justifiably finished in a draw. It also set up what will now be a highly-anticipated rematch between the clubs on Oct. 31 in Rome, as the two sides again jockey for top billing in Group C.

A Chelsea win in that contest would leave them in the driver's seat to advance to the knockout phase, while a Roma win would see them ascend to the top of the group. A draw, meanwhile, would give Atletico Madrid the opportunity to gain ground on both clubs.

Suffice to say, Group C remains up in the air and amongst the most intriguing in the Champions League.