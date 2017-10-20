Barcelona vs. Malaga: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona dropped their first points of the 2017-18 La Liga season last time out with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid but they are still four clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, their opponents on Saturday, Malaga, have picked up just one point from eight league clashes this term and are firmly rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Anything other than a comfortable win for Barcelona at the Camp Nou seems highly unlikely, but Malaga can take confidence from the fact they have a more-than-respectable recent record against the Blaugrana.

Read on for a full preview of the clash, along with full scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Live on Sky Sports Football (UK) and beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports Connect

Preview

Malaga took four points from their two meetings with Barca last term, beating the Catalan giants at home and drawing at the Camp Nou.

In the previous season, they lost narrowly in both La Liga clashes while, in 2014-15, they won at the Camp Nou and drew 0-0 at La Rosaleda Stadium.

Remarkably, the aggregate score between Malaga and Barcelona in their last six La Liga meetings is 4-3 in the Boquerones' favour.

Given the strength of Barcelona's attack in recent seasons, that is a stunning defensive effort from Malaga.

However, the chances of the visitors keeping Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez quiet on Saturday are incredibly slim.

Barcelona have netted 24 league goals so far this season, the best return in the division, while Malaga have the joint-worst defensive record after conceding 18 in their first eight matches.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

There is little doubt that, although he is hanging on to his job by the thinnest of threads, Malaga manager Michel will not set up his side with attacking intent looking to beat Barcelona.

His approach will surely be to pack the defence and midfield and aim to prevent Barcelona from scoring.

That is easier said than done, though, and even a defence as strong as Atleti's were unable to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano last Saturday.

Indeed, since Malaga prevented Barca from scoring in a 2-0 victory over them in April, only Juventus (twice) and Real Madrid have kept clean sheets against the Blaugrana.

It seems painfully inevitable for Malaga that they will concede against Barcelona on Saturday given their current form.

And it seems likely one will lead to many for Ernesto Valverde's side in an easy night for them as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.