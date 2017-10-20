Huddersfield vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Having shut up shop away from home against Liverpool in their previous Premier League outing, expect Manchester United to take a different approach when they visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

This will be the third away game in a week for Jose Mourinho's side, after they took on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

After digging in for a 0-0 draw on Merseyside, it is imperative the Red Devils follow up with a victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield have found the Premier League difficult to deal with as of late, as they are without a win in their last six matches. Worryingly for manager David Wagner, the team have only netted one goal in those fixtures too.

Read on for the latest team news ahead of the game, the key viewing information and a closer look at what to expect from this showdown.

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Huddersfield: Wagner has no fresh injury concerns, though he will be hoping to welcome back Steve Mounie after his month-long layoff. Expect him to replace Laurent Depoitre up top, with Aaron Mooy also poised to return to the XI.

Likely XI: Jonas Lossl; Tommy Smith, Mathias Zanka, Christopher Schindler, Scott Malone; Philip Billing, Jonathan Hogg; Tom Ince, Aaron Mooy, Rajiv van La Parra; Steve Mounie

Manchester United: After their clash with Benfica, Mourinho may opt to make some changes to his usual starting XI. Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain doubts after recent problems, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are long-term absentees.

Likely XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young; Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford; Romelu Lukaku

Preview

In the early stages of the campaign, newly promoted Huddersfield made Premier League football look easy. Wagner's side won their first two matches and didn't concede a goal in their first three top-flight clashes.

But since a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in August, they have struggled to find that same spark, with the realities of football at this level beginning to dawn.

As noted by sports commentator Ian Darke, with a lack of goals a big issue, Wagner will be delighted that Mounie is on the mend:

It's difficult to see what they can do to tame a United side that look comfortable in their own skin under Mourinho. And you sense this will be an XI let off the leash here following difficult away games against Liverpool and Benfica in their last two matches.

Having failed to find the net at Anfield in a disappointing all-round performance, all eyes will be on Romelu Lukaku to see if he can get back to goalscoring ways.

The chances are he will, as while he was a long way short of his best against United's bitter rivals, he is a menace against less illustrious defences.

Journalist Liam Canning stuck up for Lukaku in the aftermath of his underwhelming performance on Merseyside:

Plus, as relayed by Sky Sports Statto, the Belgium international has enjoyed a rapid start to life at Old Trafford following his move from Everton:

What Mourinho will also be banking on here is his creative players pulling apart a Huddersfield defence that has looked increasingly brittle in the Premier League.

Like Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was short of the standards he has set so far this season against Liverpool. More will be expected of him in this one, while Juan Mata will be expected to come back into what should be a more attacking XI.

As noted by Squawka Football, United were nowhere near creative enough in their previous league outing:

Huddersfield supporters will have been looking forward to this encounter ever since their promotion was finalised. They will create a brilliant atmosphere and, as is always the case with Wagner's teams, they will look to go head-to-head with United from the off.

The worry, as Huddersfield discovered against Spurs, is that better sides have the quality to revel in the extra space they are afforded. United will do so and keep their Premier League title charge on track with a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester United