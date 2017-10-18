Europa League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 3 Schedule and Predictions

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Arsenal, Everton, AC Milan, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao are all back in action on Thursday as the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League returns for its third round of group-stage fixtures.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, while Everton will be looking for their first win of the competition at home to Lyon.

Meanwhile, Lazio visit Nice fresh from an excellent away victory in Serie A at Juventus, and Milan host AEK Athens at the San Siro.

Here are the full fixtures and predictions for Thursday's matches:

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-1)

6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

Ostersunds FK vs. Athletic Bilbao (0-2)

Zorya Luhansk vs. Hertha Berlin (1-1)

Nice vs. Lazio (1-2)

Zulte Waregem vs. Vitesse (0-0)

Vardar vs. Real Sociedad (0-1)

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Rosenborg (2-1)

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs. Steaua Bucharest (1-1)

Lugano vs. Viktoria Plzen (2-2)

BATE Borisov vs. Cologne (3-2)

Red Star Belgrade vs. Arsenal (1-3)

Konyaspor vs. Red Bull Salzburg (0-2)

Marseille vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (3-1)

8:05 p.m. BST/3:05 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs. Slavia Prague (2-0)

Dynamo Kiev vs. Young Boys (3-1)

Skenderbeu vs. Partizan Belgrade (2-2)

Sporting Braga vs. Ludogorets Razgrad (2-1)

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0)

Austria Vienna vs. HNK Rijeka (2-1)

AC Milan vs. AEK Athens (3-1)

Atalanta vs. Apollon Limassol (2-0)

Everton vs. Lyon (1-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (1-3)

Zlin vs. Copenhagen (2-3)

Full TV coverage listings are available via UEFA.com.

Streams: BT Sport, ITV Hub, Fox Sports.

Arsenal are not the only side in the Europa League to have won both of their first two group matches.

Dynamo Kiev, Sporting Braga, Milan, Steaua Bucharest, Ostersunds FK, Nice, Lazio and Zenit Saint Petersburg all are also on six points.

Given they are both in Group K, Nice's clash with Lazio on Thursday could be crucial in deciding who eventually heads the group.

Hosts Nice go into the Allianz Riviera clash in poor form having lost back-to-back matches in Ligue 1, in which they sit 14th.

Lazio, on the other hand, are third in Serie A after three wins on the bounce and, in Ciro Immobile, they have one of Europe's most in-form strikers to call upon, per Squawka:

Arsenal have gone about their business in the Europa League this season largely with great efficiency.

They kicked off their campaign with with a 3-1 win at home to Cologne and then downed BATE Borisov 4-2 in Belarus.

Red Star will present Arsenal with a significant challenge as they have not lost a match at home since May, an unbeaten run of 12 wins and two draws.

But despite having lost 2-1 to Watford on Saturday, Arsenal have enough quality in their squad to claim a victory against the Serbian outfit.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Everton arguably have to win against Lyon on Thursday if they are to maintain their hopes of making it to the knockout stages of this year's tournament.

However, they have shown little this season to engineer confidence they can step up when needed, especially against a Lyon side fresh from a 3-2 win over Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The Goodison Park crowd are likely to create a fantastic atmosphere for the clash, but manager Ronald Koeman is still struggling to find the correct system for his current personnel.

Only a late Wayne Rooney penalty saved the Toffees a point against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in the Premier League, and they do not look to have the momentum required to earn all three points in Europe against Lyon.