La Liga Table 2017 Week 8: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Valencia continued their superb start to the season with a thrilling 6-3 win at Real Betis, which moves them into second place in the La Liga table, just four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Leganes beat bottom side Malaga to move into sixth, while Villarreal won at Girona and Eibar held Deportivo La Coruna to a goalless draw.

Here's a look at all of Sunday's results and the latest La Liga table.

2017-18 La Liga Week 8: Sunday's Results

Eibar 0-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Girona 1-2 Villarreal

Malaga 0-2 Leganes

Real Betis 3-6 Valencia

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 22 (21)

2. Valencia 18 (11)

3. Real Madrid 17 (8)

4. Atletico Madrid 16 (8)

5. Sevilla 16 (5)

6. Leganes 14 (4)

7. Real Sociedad 13 (2)

8. Villarreal 13 (1)

9. Real Betis 13 (0)

10. Athletic Bilbao 11 (1)

11. Levante 10 (-2)

12. Espanyol 9 (-4)

13. Celta Vigo 8 (2)

14. Getafe 8 (1)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 8 (-7)

16. Eibar 7 (-14)

17. Girona 6 (-6)

18. Las Palmas 6 (-8)

19. Alaves 3 (-9)

20. Malaga 1 (-14)

Valencia made it five wins from their opening eight La Liga fixtures with a dramatic win at Betis, in very warm conditions, as noted by football writer Sid Lowe:

Geoffrey Kondogbia opened the scoring with a powerful header, before Goncalo Guedes added a second with a sweet strike into the top corner from outside the box.

It was Guedes' first goal for Valencia, and it impressed football writer Simon Harrison:

Valencia then went 4-0 up thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Santi Mina.

However, Betis came roaring back with three goals in five minutes from Joel Campbell, Antonio Sanabria and Cristian Tello.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney highlighted how chaotic the end to the game was:

Yet there was still time for more drama, Simone Zaza added a fifth, before Andreas Pereira made it 6-3 with a superb finish to end a sensational game in stunning style.

Valencia have been impressive under Marcelino this season, and while the coach will not have been impressed with the way his team let three goals slip late on, they did respond and remained a threat throughout.

The win also sets them up nicely for their next fixture which sees them welcome fifth-placed Sevilla to Mestalla Stadium.

Elsewhere, Leganes continue to impress, condemning Malaga to yet another defeat thanks to goals from Gabriel and Alexander Szymanowski.

Malaga also had Recio sent off late on as they crashed to their seventh defeat in eight games, with the small matter of a trip to Camp Nou to face leaders Barcelona next up.

Villarreal were Sunday's other winners as they took all three points at Girona, with Cedric Bakambu again the star for the visitors.

The 26-year-old has been crucial for Villarreal this season and has now scored seven of his side's 11 La Liga goals, per Opta:

The explosive midfielder has a keen eye for goal and is in red-hot form right now, scoring two early goals that looked to have put the game out of Girona's reach in the first half.

However, Cristhian Stuani pulled one back with a neat backheel, while Girona hit the woodwork through Bernardo late on with Roberto Soriano also denied by the post.

It was Villarreal who took all three points, though, and another win for new coach Javi Calleja, who has won both of his La Liga games since replacing Fran Escriba.