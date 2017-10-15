Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 8 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney was on point for Everton in Week 8 of the 2017-18 Premier League, but the Toffees slumped to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere, Manolo Gabbiadini bagged a brace in Southampton's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Recap

The 2017-18 campaign has not been a good one for Everton so far, and the Toffees struggled yet again on Sunday, needing a last-minute penalty to grab a point.

Anthony Knockaert has given the hosts a late lead before Rooney, who had been kept quiet until that point, converted from the penalty spot.

Per Squawka Football, it proved to be an efficient outing for the veteran forward:

Bruno Saltor had caused the penalty with a foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While the Toffees did manage to grab a point against an Albion team that has been solid so far in their first season in the Premier League, the way they played caused more unrest among the fans.

Ronald Koeman's brand of football has been uninspiring, and the manager appears to have lost all credit among the fans. Sports writer Richard Buxton was blunt in his assessment:

Everton sit just three points ahead of the relegation zone and miles behind the league leaders―a dreadful position for a club expected to challenge for a spot in Europe. Koeman's fate seems sealed at this point, and it's only a matter of time before he's sacked or leaves his post.

In Sunday's other outing, Newcastle United took the lead through Isaac Hayden before Gabbiadini finally found the net again for Southampton.

As shared by Squawka Football, the Saints have struggled in front of goal:

The Magpies have been impressive in their return to the Premier League and reclaimed the lead through Ayoze Perez early in the second half. Gabbiadini would add a second goal from the penalty spot, however, setting up a tense finale.

No more goals would be scored, however, as the two sides shared the spoils.